Add Chefman’s regularly $150 Toast-Air Oven and Air Fryer to your arsenal for $90 today

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Toast-Air 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven and Air Fryer for $89.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150 at Best Buy, today’s offer is $60 or 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention (as well as the Amazon all-time low), and the best we can find. This model can bake, broil, convection bake, convection broil, toast, and warm right on the countertop without firing up the main range. However, it also doubles as a countertop air fryer with adjustable temperature settings (200- to 450-degrees), dishwasher-safe add-ons (broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and removable crumb tray), and a 20-liter interior that can support up to 5.5-pound chickens. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

A good lower-cost alternative falls to the Comfee Retro Air Fryer Toaster Oven at $74 shipped. This one carries 4+ star ratings and provides much of the same feature-set in a slightly smaller package that might fit on your countertop even better. 

While we are talking kitchen deals, be sure to dive into today’s price drops on NESCO’s vacuum sealing system at $35 as well as these Wusthof cutlery sets at up to $311 off with deals from $26. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more notable deals including the Coleman Propane Party Grill, Purell hand sanitizer products from $12, and the Instant Pot Duo Multi-Cooker, among others. 

More on the Chefman Toast-Air Oven and Air Fryer:

Say goodbye to clutter and hello to this multi-functional Toaster Oven Air fryer! Enjoy a variety of delicious dishes with ease and convenience using the Chefman Toast-Air® Convection Oven + Air Fryer. No more heating up your kitchen with a full-size oven – get the same results as a traditional convection oven with the convenience of countertop cooking for faster and more evenly cooked food. 

