mophie 2-day sitewide flash sale goes live with 25% off MagSafe gear, iPad keyboard, more

For the next two days, Zagg is giving you a chance to score some of those last-minute back to school accessories or work from home upgrades with a sitewide flash sale. Taking 25% off its entire collection of mophie chargers, iPad keyboards, and other accessories, you’ll be able to score some of the best prices of the year alongside all-time lows on everything. Shipping is also free across the board.

Headlining the sale today is mophie’s lineup of Snap+ MagSafe charging accessories and of those the Juice Pack Mini MagSafe Power Bank at $37.46 is certainly a highlight. Marking one of the first discounts we’ve seen, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date from its usual $50 going rate. Head below for all of the details and other notable inclusions in the sale.

Having just launched earlier this spring, mophie’s Snap+ lineup delivers MagSafe charging accessories, like its Juice Pack Mini power bank. Magnetically snapping right onto the back of your iPhone 12, it delivers the same 5W of power you’ll find on Apple’s own battery pack that was just released. Other notable features here include a full charge for iPhone 12/Pro users, USB-C charging input, and a fabric design. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which agrees with the ratings as of now.

Other notable mophie back to school offers:

Speaking of MagSafe discounts, we just saw the very first discount go live on Anker’s new PowerWave Magnetic Car Mount at $20. Then go check out its refreshed MagSafe 5K Power Banks which just launched in four new colors to add some additional flair into your charging setup.

Snap+ Juice Pack Mini MagSafe Power Bank features:

Giving your phone a boost of power is now easier than ever! Just attach the snap+ juice pack mini to your phone and you’re ready to outlast the day. The snap+ juice pack mini works with the iPhone 12 series phone. You can also use the included snap adapter with other Qi-enabled smartphones to get the same, convenient charging experience. The magnetic array ensures you get a perfect charge every time.

