Fossil’s Flash Sale offers 30% off your purchase: Watches, handbags, more

Fossil’s Flash Sale takes 30% off your purchase with promo code EXPLORE at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on watches, handbags, wallets, and more. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Townsman Light Brown Leather Watch that’s currently marked down to $174 and originally sold for $249. This leather watch can be dressed up or down with business and casual attire. It’s also available in two color options and it water-resistant up to 5 meters. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Fossil customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Fossil and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim Three-Hand Light Brown Leather Watch $83 (Orig. $119)
- Chronograph Luggage Eco Leather Watch $104 (Orig. $149)
- Bronson Chronograph Leather Watch $104 (Orig. $149)
- Neutra Chronograph Brown Leather Watch $90 (Orig. $120)
- Townsman Light Brown Leather Watch $174 (Orig. $249)
Our top picks for women include:
- Karli Three-Hand Rose Watch $54 (Orig. $129)
- Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch $54 (Orig. $139)
- Felicity Tote $69 (Orig. $198)
- Claire Backpack $62 (Orig. $178)
- Reid Multifunction Stainless Steel Watch $95 (Orig. $149)
