Fossil’s Flash Sale offers 30% off your purchase: Watches, handbags, more

-
FashionFossil
30% off from $10

Fossil’s Flash Sale takes 30% off your purchase with promo code EXPLORE at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on watches, handbags, wallets, and more. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Townsman Light Brown Leather Watch that’s currently marked down to $174 and originally sold for $249. This leather watch can be dressed up or down with business and casual attire. It’s also available in two color options and it water-resistant up to 5 meters. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Fossil customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Fossil and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Fossil

About the Author

Amazon offers fall sweaters from $25 Prime shipped, tod...
Orvis Flash Sale offers up to 60% off hundreds of style...
Birkenstock sandals up to 25% off during Woot’s F...
Ray-Ban Seasonal Sale takes up to 50% off with deals fr...
Nordstrom x Nike fall 2021 collection just dropped with...
Amazon offers adidas Originals National Backpack for $3...
Nike Clearance Event at Kohls offers hundreds of styles...
GAP’s Back to School Event takes up to 50% off si...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Govee smart meat thermometers are up to 50% off: Four-probe $24, two $13, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
25% off

Amazon offers fall sweaters from $25 Prime shipped, today only

from $25 Learn More
25% off

BarkBox Space Jam dog toys and treats subscriptions now 25% off, deals from $26.50

$26.50 Learn More
New low

MSI’s wireless gaming controller works with PC and Android at a low of $32

$32 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: August 26, 2021 – Apple Watch SE $59 off, Sonos Roam $111, more

30% off

Gold Box K-Cup sale up to 30% off: 100-count Maud’s variety pack $22.50 + decaf, more

$22.50+ Learn More
Save $20

HyperX’s Alloy FPS Pro mechanical keyboard is great for compact setups at $50 (Save $20)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $180

Score 1TB of microSD storage with SanDisk’s Ultra card at a low of $140 (Save 22%)

$140 Learn More