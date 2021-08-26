Best Android app deals of the day: Heroes of Loot, Quadropoly Pro, more

We are now ready to collect all of Thursday’s most notable Android game and app deals. You’ll find a host of new hardware deals waiting in our Android, Google, and Chromebook deal hubs, but for now we are focusing in on the day’s best price drops on apps via Google Play. Highlights of this afternoon’s lineup include titles like Heroes of Loot, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, Quadropoly Pro, Vengeance RPG, and more. Hit the jump for a complete lookout today’s best. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the second-best price ever on the OnePlus Nord N10 5G alongside the rest of our handset deals right here. On the laptop side of things, we are now tracking Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 at $100 off alongside the Thunderbolt 4 model at $200 off its list price and everything else in our Chromebook guide. Dive into the latest Fossil flash sale at up to 30% off and then check out today’s SanDisk Ultra memory card offer before hitting up this morning’s accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $25, Halo Infinite pre-order + $10 credit, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

More on Heroes of Loot:

From the guys behind Gunslugs and Meganoid comes a brand new adventure: Heroes of Loot is a dungeon-game like no other. Every time you play the dungeon will be different, every time you become better, the dungeon will also grow and become more dangerous.. this game will never end!

