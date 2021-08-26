Bring a My Sous Vide Immersion Cooker home for the fall at just $46 Prime shipped (Reg. $95+)

Today only, Woot is offering the My Sous Vide My-101 Immersion Cooker for $45.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $98 and currently selling for $95 on Amazon, today’s offer is up to 53% off. It is also a few bucks below the best we have tracked on Amazon in the last year and one of the lowest-priced options out there from a trusted brand. A perfect option for the fall and even into the winter, sous vide cooking is great for those more hardy, slower-cooked meals in the colder months as much as it is in the summer. Made from corrosion resistant 316-grade stainless steel, this one sports an LED display for setting up and keeping track of your cooking jobs as well as support for a water tank capacity of up to 5-gallons and precision temperature settings within 0.1-degrees. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Just for further comparison, today’s lead deal is even less than the typically rock-bottom Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker at $57. But whichever model you have, you’ll need a nice water bath container to make it happen. This Rubbermaid option comes in several sizes from around $9 Prime shipped and carries stellar ratings for its ability to work as a sous vide water tank as well as a myriad of other applications around the house.

You’ll also want to check out all of this morning’s Air fryer price drops starting from $37 shipped right here. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more including Sauder’s North Avenue Desk, this Walker Edison Modern Dark Walnut TV Stand, yesterday’s offer on Ninja’s 6.5-qt. Foodi Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer, and Roborock’s latest H7 cordless stick vacuum. Just make sure you also browse through Home Depot’s end of summer tool sale with up to $600 in savings.

More on the My Sous Vide 101 Immersion Cooker:

The My Sous Vide immersion cooker makes cooking restaurant style meals at home hassle free. Cooking made simple – with My Sous Vide all you need are three easy steps: place My Sous Vide into any 10-inch container filled with water, place your food in a sealable bag, and dial-in your cooking temperature. Press start and My Sous Vide will heat and circulate the water to the perfect temperature for your dish. Enjoy high quality restaurant food at home and never worry about overcooking your food again!.

