Orvis Flash Sale offers up to 60% off hundreds of styles for fall from $19

Orvis is having an outlet sale that’s offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on outerwear, t-shirts, shorts, pullovers, sweaters, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Quilted Vest for men that’s a perfect layering piece for fall weather. It’s currently marked down to $89 and originally sold for $129. The quilted design is timeless and it’s highly-packable as well. This design has large pockets and is double-layered, which is nice for cooler weather. It also features a tailored look, which is highly flattering. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Orvis below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Angler Chino Shorts $69 (Orig. $85)
- Outdoor Quilted Snap Sweatshirt $49 (Orig. $79)
- Hatteras Quarter-Zip Pullover $55 (Orig. $79)
- Quilted Vest $89 (Orig. $129)
- Merino Wool V-Neck Sweater $79 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Outdoor Quilted Snap Sweatshirt $49 (Orig. $59)
- Barbour Summer Beadnell Jacket $198 (Orig. $230)
- Sweater Fleece Quarter-Snap Tunic $54 (Orig. $89)
- Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater $44 (Orig. $79)
- Wonders Boyfriend Cardigan Sweater $59 (Orig. $139)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, you will want to check out the adidas Members Event that’s offering 33% off sitewide including best-selling sneakers.
