Amazon Warehouse 20% off: AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini $46, AirTag Loop $16, more

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAVerMedia
Save now 20% off

Amazon Warehouse is currently offering 20% off a selection of its open-box items. One of our favorites from the sale is the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini Capture Card from $45.69 shipped in pre-owned condition. The final price will reflect at checkout. Originally $130, this capture card recently got a price drop to $100 and is currently fetching $80 at Amazon in new condition, with today’s sale marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to get into Twitch streaming from your Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or even gaming desktop, this is a must-have accessory. It can handle full 1080p HD capture at up to 60 FPS with a zero-lag pass-through port so that way you can send video on to your monitor or TV without worry about additional latency. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for even more of our top picks, or check out Amazon’s sale landing page. Just keep in mind that the discount only applies to select Warehouse Deals and will reflect at checkout.

Though Amazon Warehouse Deals items generally don’t ship with any type of warranty, the shopping giant does back these items with a 30-day return period. I buy Warehouse Deals any chance I get and have never had a problem with Amazon accepting a return for any reason on these purchases. Also, keep in mind that each deal outlined here is based on the lowest current available price and may vary as the sale goes on.

Our top picks:

Be sure to check out our Amazon, Apple, PC gaming, and networking guides for other deals related to the discounts outlined above.

More on the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini Capture Card:

  • Zero-lag pass-through video: enjoy playing uncompressed video straight on the PC monitor with No latency.
  • Plug-and-play functionality: offers convenience, Just plug it to your PC, and it’s ready to record and stream.
  • H.264 hardware encoder: with hardware encoding, this device takes load without putting any load on to your CPU.
  • Supports RECentral streaming software: It is a powerful streaming and recording software pack with great functions, such as multi-stream, rich overlays, Chroma key, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

AVerMedia

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Stock up on BIC pens and fine line markers from $3 at A...
Razer’s MFi Kishi iPhone Game Controller hits Ama...
Samsung’s T7 Touch 2TB Portable SSD features 1,05...
Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Car Mou...
OtterBox MagSafe Folio Wallet for iPhone 12 mini drops ...
DEWALT 12-in. double bevel sliding compound miter saw r...
Today’s best game deals: Dishonored & Prey C...
Fitbit Versa 2 delivers a best-selling fitness tracker ...
Show More Comments

Related

Sun Joe’s $145 48V electric chainsaw preps your yard for cooler weather, more in New Green Deals

Sun Joe $171 induction electric pressure washer blasts away grime, more in New Green Deals

25% off

Mountain Hardwear Labor Day Sale cuts 25% off jackets, pants, t-shirts, more from $23

from $23 Learn More
44% off

Stock up on BIC pens and fine line markers from $3 at Amazon today (Up to 44% off)

$3+ Learn More
Holiday savings

Home Depot’s Labor Day sale discounts electric mowers, grills, tools, and much more

Shop now Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: August 27, 2021 – Save $249 on M1 MacBook Air, Philips Hue sale, more

Reg. $100

Razer’s MFi Kishi iPhone Game Controller hits Amazon all-time low at $64.50 (Reg. $100)

$64.50 Learn More

Take a look at the Animal Crossing PUMA x Nintendo collection sneakers and more