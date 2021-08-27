Amazon Warehouse 20% off: AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini $46, AirTag Loop $16, more

Amazon Warehouse is currently offering 20% off a selection of its open-box items. One of our favorites from the sale is the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini Capture Card from $45.69 shipped in pre-owned condition. The final price will reflect at checkout. Originally $130, this capture card recently got a price drop to $100 and is currently fetching $80 at Amazon in new condition, with today’s sale marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to get into Twitch streaming from your Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or even gaming desktop, this is a must-have accessory. It can handle full 1080p HD capture at up to 60 FPS with a zero-lag pass-through port so that way you can send video on to your monitor or TV without worry about additional latency. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for even more of our top picks, or check out Amazon’s sale landing page. Just keep in mind that the discount only applies to select Warehouse Deals and will reflect at checkout.

Though Amazon Warehouse Deals items generally don’t ship with any type of warranty, the shopping giant does back these items with a 30-day return period. I buy Warehouse Deals any chance I get and have never had a problem with Amazon accepting a return for any reason on these purchases. Also, keep in mind that each deal outlined here is based on the lowest current available price and may vary as the sale goes on.

Our top picks:

More on the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini Capture Card:

Zero-lag pass-through video: enjoy playing uncompressed video straight on the PC monitor with No latency.

Plug-and-play functionality: offers convenience, Just plug it to your PC, and it’s ready to record and stream.

H.264 hardware encoder: with hardware encoding, this device takes load without putting any load on to your CPU.

Supports RECentral streaming software: It is a powerful streaming and recording software pack with great functions, such as multi-stream, rich overlays, Chroma key, and more.

