Amazfit’s Bip S Lite smartwatch sees rare discount to $40 all-time low (Save 20%), more

-
AmazonFitness TrackerAmazfit
Save 20% $40

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Bip S Lite Smartwatch for $39.99 shipped. Usually fetching $50, this marks only the second discount we’ve tracked, matching our previous mention and the all-time low. Building on the popularity of Amazfit’s budget-friendly Bip S smartwatch, the Bip S Lite packs an impressive 30-days of battery life alongside 14 sport modes and 5ATM waterproofing. The always-on display allows you to monitor all the standard health metrics, like heart rate and sleep tracking, as well as some classic smartwatch features like notification alerts, music, weather, and more. Over 5,700 customers have left it with an average of 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Other notable Amazfit deals:

Looking to get even more from your smartwatch? Add 4G LTE cellular and dual AMOLED/FSTN displays to your wrist with the Ticwatch Pro for $110 off. Alongside being able to take calls and texts, the Tivwatch Pro touts a 30-day battery life, swim compatibility, and built-in GPS. But if that’s a bit more than you were bargaining for, you can find all sorts of deals like these in our fitness tracker guide.

Amazfit Bip S Lite Smartwatch features:

 The Amazfit Bip S Lite sports watch is waterproof to 5 ATM, so you can wear it while swimming in pools and open water. In addition, the smartwatch also supports 14 sports modes, which provide data such as track display, speed, heart rate, distance reminders, making your exercise more efficient. This smart watch allows you to clearly see the screen while taking advantage of low power consumption and eye protection even if the power-intensive backlight is not turned on. Enjoy the freedom of going for a month-long trip without your charger, knowing that your watch won’t let you down.

