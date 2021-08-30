Ninja’s Gold Box air fryer and blender sale starts from $56 with up to 34% in savings

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 34% off a range of highly-rated Ninja air fryers and blenders in renewed condition from $56. One standout is the 5-quart Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer for $103.99 shipped. Originally $230 or so and currently on sale for $150 at Target, this is the lowest price we can find and one of the most affordable Ninja multi-cookers out there right now. This one has a 5-quart capacity alongside 10 built-in cooking functions including bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and fully integrated air frying. It also includes a broil rack, enough space for 2-pounds of fries, and dishwasher-safe parts of ready clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars. More Ninja deals below. 

More Gold Box Ninja Deals:

You can browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Ninja deals right here. Then swing by our home goods hub for the Roborock Labor Day deals at up to $220 off, this compact gaming desk, a solid offer on Bodum’s popular Chambord French Press, a notable price drop on Royal Gourmet’s 24-inch Charcoal Grill/Smoker, and much more. Just be sure to dive in to our coverage of the new Crate & Barrel x Shinola Detroit collection for plenty of interesting leather goods and furniture. 

More on the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer:

  • TenderCrisp: Pressure Cook + Air Fry all In One Pot
  • 10 programmable cooking functions including Dehydrate, Broil, Bake/Roast
  • 5-qt Nonstick pot & 4-qt Cook & Crisp for up to a 4-lb chicken or 2 lbs fries
  • Includes Broil Rack for broiling and layering ingredients
  • Air fry guilt free favorites with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. *Tested against hand-cut deep fried French fries.

