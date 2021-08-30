Ninja’s Gold Box air fryer and blender sale starts from $56 with up to 34% in savings

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 34% off a range of highly-rated Ninja air fryers and blenders in renewed condition from $56. One standout is the 5-quart Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer for $103.99 shipped. Originally $230 or so and currently on sale for $150 at Target, this is the lowest price we can find and one of the most affordable Ninja multi-cookers out there right now. This one has a 5-quart capacity alongside 10 built-in cooking functions including bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and fully integrated air frying. It also includes a broil rack, enough space for 2-pounds of fries, and dishwasher-safe parts of ready clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars. More Ninja deals below.
More Gold Box Ninja Deals:
- LG450 5-in-1 Grill and Air Fryer $104 (Reg. $135)
- DT201 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven $184 (Reg. $300)
- BN750 Duo Plus Blender $66 (Reg. $120+)
- CO610B Ninja Professional Blender $56 (Reg. $80+)
- Professional Food Processor $60 (Reg. $90)
- And even more…
You can browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Ninja deals right here. Then swing by our home goods hub for the Roborock Labor Day deals at up to $220 off, this compact gaming desk, a solid offer on Bodum’s popular Chambord French Press, a notable price drop on Royal Gourmet’s 24-inch Charcoal Grill/Smoker, and much more. Just be sure to dive in to our coverage of the new Crate & Barrel x Shinola Detroit collection for plenty of interesting leather goods and furniture.
More on the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer:
- TenderCrisp: Pressure Cook + Air Fry all In One Pot
- 10 programmable cooking functions including Dehydrate, Broil, Bake/Roast
- 5-qt Nonstick pot & 4-qt Cook & Crisp for up to a 4-lb chicken or 2 lbs fries
- Includes Broil Rack for broiling and layering ingredients
- Air fry guilt free favorites with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. *Tested against hand-cut deep fried French fries.
