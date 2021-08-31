Lamicall’s top-rated S1 Smartphone Stand just dropped back down to $8.50

Lamicall (100% positive in the last 12 months from thousands) via Amazon is offering its S1 Smartphone Cradle Stand for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10, and even fetching as much as $11, this is 15% off the going rate and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in the last year. A simple and clean solution for your smartphone stand, it is compatible with all 4.8-inch smartphones and makes for an affordable alternative to some of the MagSafe options out there. Made of aluminum alloy, it features non-slip rubber grips for a wobble-free experience alongside protection against scratches on your device and the table it rests on. You can thread your charging cable through the back while you’re on FaceTime and the like, plus, it carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 73,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

This UGREEN smartphone stand will save you a touch more at $8 Prime shipped with a 4+ star rating from nearly 22,800 Amazon customers. It doesn’t raise your device off the table top quite as much, nor does it feature the sort of thread-through cable management setup, but it is also a little bit larger to support tablets and landscape viewing with a bit more elbow room than today’s lead deal.

For some of the latest options in the world of smartphone and tablet stands, dive into some of our coverage. Here are the new elago MagSafe charger stands, Anker’s PowerWave Sense alongside its 2-in-1 PowerWave Lite stand, and the TalkWorks MagSafe-compatible gooseneck model. We also have a great deal on elago’s Nintendo Game Boy-themed Apple Watch stand and host UGREEN options from $12 right here. Then go head right over to this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup for even more charging and audio add-in deals.

More on the Lamicall S1 Smartphone Cradle Stand:

This cell phone stand is compatible with all 4-8 inches smartphones in phone cases, like iPhone 12 mini 11 Pro XS Max XR X 8 7 6 6S Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra, S20, S10, S9, S9 Plus, A71, A51, A11, Edge, Note 20 ultra, LG, Sony, Moto, LG, Google Pixel, Nexus etc. The iPhone stand is made of high-quality aluminum alloy with a nice finish. Stable and easy to watch Youtube or FaceTime. Besides, rubber non-slip pads protect the surface of your phone case and desk from scratches.

