Ovente Pizza Stone Set with wheel cutter and rack hits Amazon low at $9 (Reg. $17+)

Amazon is now offering the Ovente Ceramic Pizza Stone Set for $9 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $17 and $28 or so, this is at least 40% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This set includes the 13-inch pizza stone alongside a wheel cutter and a metal cooling rack/handle. The pizza stone “heats up fast” and “retains the temperature for a long time” while being safe for both the regular oven and microwave models large enough to house it. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Amazon customers. More details below.

If a simple metal pizza pan will do the trick, you can save slightly more. But when it comes to sets comparable with today’s lead deal, this is about as low as it gets. This 12-inch metal pan comes in at just under $8 Prime shipped, and will certainly make cooking round pies much easier than a typical cookie sheet, but it does not include the cutter and stand.

More on the Ovente Ceramic Pizza Stone Set:

Get A Bite Of Those Crispy Crusts – Get nicely browned evenly cooked dough! This one is designed for baking the perfect crusts it has thousands of highly absorbent micro-holes that effectively draw out the extra moisture as it bakes. This makes the crust’s exterior superbly crispy and keeps the inside soft and moist.

Superior Heat Retention & Shock Resistance–The Ovente pizza stone heats up fast absorbs heat well and retains the temperature for a long time. It is engineered to handle extreme thermal shocks and it will maintain its form shape and effectiveness even when exposed to extremely high temperatures on a daily basis.

