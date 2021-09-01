Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker in black now $60 at Amazon (Reg. up to $100)

-
AmazonHome GoodsKeurig
Reg. $80+ $60

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $59.99 shipped in black. Regularly as much as $100 at Best Buy, this model is usually closer to $80 at Amazon and Target with today’s offer being the lowest we can find and a match for our previous mention. At less than 5-inches wide, this model’s small footprint takes up very little space on the counter and is easily among the more attractive and modern-looking models out there. Features include brew strength control, cup size options from 6- to 12-ounces, storage space for up to nine K-cups, a removable one-cup water reservoir, and a matte black finish. It can also support travel mugs up to 7-inches tall and includes some nice cord storage for a tidy countertop. Rated 4+ stars from over 45,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great lower-cost alternative to today’s leda deal is the Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker for $42 shipped. This one also carries stellar ratings from over 10,600 Amazon customers and supports all of the same K-Cups. But you can also brew your own grounds via the included reusable filter you won’t get with the Keurig above. 

We are also still tracking a notable offer on Bodum’s popular Chambord French Press alongside the rest of the discounted kitchenware and essentials in our home goods guide. just see of the deals you’ll find in there include Waterpik’s Sidekick portable water flosser, the Monoprice 22-inch Charcoal Grill, the Roborock Labor Day deals, this Ovente Pizza Stone Set, and the Instant Pot Vortex 6-quart Air Fryer

More on the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker:

  • FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces
  • YOUR PERFECT AMOUNT: Brew any cup size between 6-12oz with Keurig K-Cup pods
  • ONE CUP RESERVOIR: Just add fresh water for each brew
  • FAST & FRESH BREWED: Coffee made in minutes
  • CORD STORAGE: For easy transport and tidy countertops
  • TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Keurig

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to 44% on official Samsung Qi stands, 2-in-1 ch...
Save $149 on DJI Mavic Mini Combo and score a new all-t...
Apple’s new AirTag Leather Loop sees first discou...
Protect your teeth with Waterpik’s Sidekick porta...
Blue’s Yeti X Pro USB mic with built-in broadcast...
Score the all-new Echo Buds with ANC and wireless start...
Polk’s MagniFi 2 Soundbar with Apple Music takes ...
Feel picture-perfect with Elgato’s professional 1...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Zinus’ 8-inch memory foam hybrid spring mattress falls to a new Amazon low at $169

$169 Learn More

Check out all of LEGO’s new September 2021 sets: Marvel minifigs, Star Wars, Camp Nou, more

$700 off

LG 65-inch HDMI 2.1 OLED 4K Smart TV $1,799 ($700 off) + Sony, The Frame, more from $500

From $500 Learn More
60% off

Macy’s Labor Day Event takes up to 60% off + extra 20% off: Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more

+ 20% off Learn More
25% off

Save 25% on Lamicall’s highly-rated adjustable tablet and MacBook stands from $15

$15+ Learn More
Save 44%

Save up to 44% on official Samsung Qi stands, 2-in-1 charging pads, and more from $28

From $28 Learn More
Save now

iPhone 12 mini sees rare $300 discount ahead of this month’s keynote

$300 off Learn More
Save $149

Save $149 on DJI Mavic Mini Combo and score a new all-time low at $350

$350 Learn More