Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker in black now $60 at Amazon (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $59.99 shipped in black. Regularly as much as $100 at Best Buy, this model is usually closer to $80 at Amazon and Target with today’s offer being the lowest we can find and a match for our previous mention. At less than 5-inches wide, this model’s small footprint takes up very little space on the counter and is easily among the more attractive and modern-looking models out there. Features include brew strength control, cup size options from 6- to 12-ounces, storage space for up to nine K-cups, a removable one-cup water reservoir, and a matte black finish. It can also support travel mugs up to 7-inches tall and includes some nice cord storage for a tidy countertop. Rated 4+ stars from over 45,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great lower-cost alternative to today’s leda deal is the Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker for $42 shipped. This one also carries stellar ratings from over 10,600 Amazon customers and supports all of the same K-Cups. But you can also brew your own grounds via the included reusable filter you won’t get with the Keurig above.

We are also still tracking a notable offer on Bodum’s popular Chambord French Press alongside the rest of the discounted kitchenware and essentials in our home goods guide. just see of the deals you’ll find in there include Waterpik’s Sidekick portable water flosser, the Monoprice 22-inch Charcoal Grill, the Roborock Labor Day deals, this Ovente Pizza Stone Set, and the Instant Pot Vortex 6-quart Air Fryer.

More on the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker:

FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces

YOUR PERFECT AMOUNT: Brew any cup size between 6-12oz with Keurig K-Cup pods

ONE CUP RESERVOIR: Just add fresh water for each brew

FAST & FRESH BREWED: Coffee made in minutes

CORD STORAGE: For easy transport and tidy countertops

TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup

