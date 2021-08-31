Monoprice’s 22-inch Charcoal Grill is ready for tailgates at $72 shipped (40% off)

Monoprice is now offering its Pure 22-inch Charcoal Grill for $71.99 shipped. Regularly $120 and currently on sale at Amazon for $80, today’s deal is up to 40% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. It is also $13 below our previous mention. Football season tailgates and fall get togethers just got a whole lot more delicious with this charcoal grill. Plus, if you’re anything like me, a little bit of cold weather and some snow on the ground certainly won’t stop you from firing it up in the winter as well. This one provides a 22.5-inch grilling surface with built-in wheels, a removable ash catcher, and a built-in thermometer. The adjustable heat vent and the attached lid allows you to keep “both hands free for grilling and flipping as needed” as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s offer leaves the Monoprice model with a lower price than the normally even less expensive Char-Griller Patio Pro Charcoal Grill. But if you can get away with a smaller, more portable option, it doesn’t get much more affordable than this 14-inch Cuisinart Charcoal Grill. It sells for $21 Prime shipped at Amazon with a 4+ star rating from over 8,000 Amazon customers and a 150-square inch chrome plated cooking rack.

For something a little bit more substantial with onboard smoking capabilities, check out the deal we have running on Royal Gourmet’s 24-inch Charcoal Grill and Smoker. Then head over to our home goods guide for additional household essential discounts including the Roborock Labor Day deals, this Ovente Pizza Stone Set, these air purifiers from $47, and this 3-pack of planters for just $9.50 Prime shipped. Just make sure you don’t miss this all-time low on Amazon’s new touch-free soap dispenser as well.

More on the Monoprice Pure 22-inch Charcoal Grill:

Complete your outdoor experience with our Pure Outdoor? 22″ Kettle Charcoal Grill. Our charcoal grill has a cooking surface of 22.5 inches, along with a removable inner cooking grid. The removable cooking grid gives you the ability to easily add in charcoal or slot in a cooking pan, allowing you to cook multiple items at once.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!