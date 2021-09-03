Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN MFi USB-C Lightning Cable $12, more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $12 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $14 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $2 in savings. Featuring a braided nylon construction, this MFi Lightning cable features a USB-C plug on the other end for taking advantage of USB-C GaN outputs for topping off your iPhone 12 handset. Ideal for around the house or throwing in your everyday carry, it can withstand bends as well as other wear and tear. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Featuring new C94 connector and MFI certified chip, UGREEN lightning to USBC cable builds a double protection for your iPhone or iPad. No warning message pos up to disturb you,Plug then go work, totally worry-free. This iPhone charger cord can support PD 18W，15V/3A，20V/3A, and reach 480Mbps syncing speed. Meanwhile thanks to premium multi-shielding and pure copper wire, this type c lightning cable can reduce the power loss greatly, truly user-friendly and energy-saving.

This iPhone usb c Fast charger can support 12Pro Max 12Pro 12 XR iPhone XS XSmax X iPhone 10 iPhone 11 11Pro 11Pro Max iPhone 8 8Plus iPad Pro iPad Air Makbook and more.

