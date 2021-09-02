Withings Body/+ Apple Health smart scales now up to 22% off from $50

Amazon is currently offering the Withings Body+ Smart Scale for $77.99 shipped. Saving you 22% from the usual $100 going rate, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $1 to mark the second-best price of the year. This Withings body composition scale not only allows you to track weight, but a whole host of other stats including body fat, muscle mass, water percentage, and more. Everything can be transferred to Apple Health thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as other fitness ecosystems, and a built-in display showcases info in real time so you won’t always have to pull out a phone to see progress. Over 13,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without some of the added measurements and really just want to keep tabs on weight, Amazon is also discounting the Withings Body to $49.99. This more standard version of Withings tracker is down from the usual $60 price tag to come within $2 of the all-time low and mark the second-best price of the year. It packs much of the same Apple Health integration, but ditches stats like muscle mass and some of the other in-depth measurements you’ll find above. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,100 customers.

Don’t forget that you can still score a best-selling fitness tracker right now at $30 off, thanks to this ongoing Fitbit Versa 2 discount we spotted last week. Having dropped to $150, this delivers a compelling way to track everything from daily activity to workouts, sleep, and more.

Withings Body+ Smart Scale features:

Track your weight and body composition with this Withings Body Smart Wi-Fi scale. Its position-control technology provides accurate weight and BMI measurements, and it sends health stats to your smartphone via the Health Mate app. This multiuser Withings Body Wi-Fi scale records and monitors data of up to eight individuals to keep the whole family on track.

