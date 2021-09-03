Upgrade your battlestation with the best Intel Gamer Days discounts + giveaways

Intel Gamer Days are in full swing right now, and with it comes a slew of discounts across the board in various categories. This includes things like gaming laptops, components, and even giveaways. Most major retailers are taking part in this wide-ranging event, and we’re breaking down the best news from the event in one easy-to-browse place.

Amazon discounts multiple desktops + laptops for Intel Gamer Days

For Intel Gamer Days, Amazon has a slew of discounts to browse. Obviously, all included items are powered by Intel, but that’s something to be proud of. First, you’ll want to check out Amazon’s Intel Gamer Days landing page that’s the home of all featured items as part of the event. After that, Amazon has dedicated landing pages for processors, processor and motherboard bundles, gaming laptops, and even desktops. With most Intel purchases at Amazon right now, you’ll also find both Humankind and Crysis Remastered Trilogy included as part of the purchase to celebrate Intel Gamer Days. Among the featured items here, here are our favorites:

Newegg gets in on Intel Gamer Days with up to $500 off PCs and more

Newegg is also getting in on the Intel Gamer Days extravaganza, and honestly, offers a wider selection of gear when compared to Amazon. The Newegg landing page shows discounts right away, with processors on sale with unique codes and instant savings across various desktops. There are even laptops on sale with as much as $600 in total savings, thanks to a mail-in rebate. Also, these deals generally include the same Humankind and Crysis Remastered Trilogy bundled with the purchase, so do keep that in mind. But, without further ado, here are the best Intel Gamer Days sales at Newegg:

B&H, Target, & others also deliver on Intel Gamer Days giveaways and more

Amazon and Newegg are far from the only Intel Gamer Days discounts you’ll find. For instance, B&H has a landing page that features both deals and giveaways. That’s right, B&H is giving away two gaming laptops and a motherboard/processor bundle for you to upgrade any setup with.

CORSAIR is also celebrating, though not quite as extravagantly. Most notably, CORSAIR is doing a Streamer Package Giveaway that includes the Elgato Facecam, Wave:1 microphone, Keylight Air, Stream Deck, K100 RGB keyboard, VIRTUOSO RGB WIRELESS XT headset, MM700 RGB mouse pad, and the SABRE RGB PRO mouse.

Also, Target has a few different laptops on sale to celebrate, though the overall selection is far smaller than what you’ll find above. However, Target does offer 5% off with RedCard purchases, which could net you more savings than the deals at other retailers.

Of course, the Intel Gamer Days landing page is the best place to view everything related to the event. There are only a few days left to take advantage of these savings, as well. So, be sure to check out Intel’s site to view everything related to Gamer Days and find all of the different ways you can get involved, from sales at various component companies to multiple giveaways to enter.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s nice to see Intel partnering up with multiple retailers to help gamers get into the next generation of hardware without having to deal with scalpers or product shortages. Sure, Intel isn’t selling NVIDIA GPUs directly, but the full cost of systems is actually pretty decent when you consider that they’re built by professionals and come with warranties.

After having gone hands-on with an MSI pre-built desktop recently, I can attest to just how great of an experience pre-assembled computers can be these days. So, if you’ve been holding off on upgrading, now could be the perfect time to do so.

