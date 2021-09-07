PowerA, Logitech, 8Bitdo, more gaming gear and controllers up to 48% off at Amazon from $7.50

Amazon has now kicked off a wide-ranging gaming accessories sale featuring deals from PowerA, Logitech, PDP, Amazon Basics, and more. One standout offer is the Cuphead Edition PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $38.20 shipped. Regularly as much as $55, this is within a few bucks of the all-time low at 31% off the going rate and a great time to add it to your collection. Featuring a yellow paint job with a detailed Cuphead rendering, this is the same PowerA Enhanced controller we have featured a number of times with Bluetooth 5.0, mappable buttons, and built-in motion controls. The two AA batteries it ships with allow it to run for 30-straight hours as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 33,000 Amazon customers. More Switch and gaming accessory deals below.

Amazon Switch accessory deals: 

Plus Xbox, PlayStation, and more gear:

Be sure to check out Nintendo’s new Big Brain Academy puzzle party game for Switch, the latest PowerA Switch controller lineup, and these recently unveiled PDP commuter cases. Then dive into the latest Nintendo Indie World Showcase and everything we know about the potentially upcoming Game Boy titles for Switch Online

More on the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller:

  • Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0
  • Features motion controls and mappable advanced gaming Buttons
  • Ergonomic design with standard button layout
  • Leds for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning
  • Includes 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

