PowerA, Logitech, 8Bitdo, more gaming gear and controllers up to 48% off at Amazon from $7.50

Amazon has now kicked off a wide-ranging gaming accessories sale featuring deals from PowerA, Logitech, PDP, Amazon Basics, and more. One standout offer is the Cuphead Edition PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $38.20 shipped. Regularly as much as $55, this is within a few bucks of the all-time low at 31% off the going rate and a great time to add it to your collection. Featuring a yellow paint job with a detailed Cuphead rendering, this is the same PowerA Enhanced controller we have featured a number of times with Bluetooth 5.0, mappable buttons, and built-in motion controls. The two AA batteries it ships with allow it to run for 30-straight hours as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 33,000 Amazon customers. More Switch and gaming accessory deals below.

Amazon Switch accessory deals:

Plus Xbox, PlayStation, and more gear:

More on the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller:

Wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0

Features motion controls and mappable advanced gaming Buttons

Ergonomic design with standard button layout

Leds for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning

Includes 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

