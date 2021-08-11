August Nintendo Indie World Showcase starts now with 20 minutes of new gameplay

It’s now time for the next Nintendo Indie World Showcase. Nintendo last checked in with its ongoing indie game showcases in April, but we are now in for another 20 minutes of games heading to Switch this year and beyond. This is a great way to get a look at some of the more interesting and unique titles heading to the Switch library over the course of this year, as well as offering up a chance to see some brand new, unannounced games. Head below to watch today’s 20-minute Nintendo Indie World Showcase.

August Nintendo Indie World Showcase

Today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase is expected to run for 20 minutes starting at 12 p.m. ET. Don’t expect to see any major first-party titles being shown off here, this presentation is specifically dedicated to the best upcoming indie games headed to Switch, presumably this year, and possibly beyond.

While these presentations tend to stick to fairly new titles that we haven’t seen much of yet, there is a chance Nintendo checks in with some anticipated titles like Oxenfree 2 or that Shredder’s Revenge Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title. But it’s hard to say exactly what’s on the slate for sure.

Everything starts right now, and you can follow along with the Nintendo Indie World Showcase live stream down below or over on Nintendo’s official YouTube and Twitch pages.

A new Indie World Showcase arrives on Aug. 11 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games heading to Nintendo Switch.

We will be updating this post with all of the full-resolution gameplay footage and trailers as (if) they become available throughout the presentation and thereafter.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a timed console exclusive releasing in 2022.

Put your mark on a sprawling metropolis as you paint, do tricks, and dance to new music from Hideki Naganuma when Bomb Rush Cyberfunk grinds onto Nintendo Switch in 2022!

TOEM: A Photo Aventure

Releases this fall

Loop Hero

Releasing this holiday

FAR: Changing Tides

Releasing in early 2022

These titles are expected to be available starting today….

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is coming to Nintendo Switch. All Shovel Knight amiibo are supported and it releases this holiday.

Metal Slug Tactics

Another look at the new Metal Slug Tactics was shown off today.

Tetris Effect Connected

Tetris Effect Connected is coming to Nintendo Switch! On October 8, 2021

Eastward

From the folks at Chucklefish, Nintendo is showing off the gorgeous traditional RPG-like experience, Eastward. It releases September 16, 2021 as a timed console exclusive. Pre-orders start later today on the eShop.

