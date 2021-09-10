Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $11.50, WarioWare $42, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $25+ $11.50

In today’s best game deals, Target is now offering Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $11.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. RedCard holders can score it for $11.39 shipped. Regularly $25 or more at Amazon, this is one of the best price we have tracked on one of the best Star Wars games in years. While Sony might have teased the new Knight of the Old Republic remake last night, this is easily one of the best single-player Star Wars games ever. Players take on the “role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of episode 3: Revenge of the Sith.” Force powers, lightsaber battles, and iconic locations await in this one. Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition, Mortal Kombat 11, classic Star Wars games, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, WarioWare: Get It Together!, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year

Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox

Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9

Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset

Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Need a PlayStation Plus membership refresh? 1-yr. subs ...
Coleman’s LED flashlight lasts 200 hours and deli...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 10000mAh USB-C Power Ban...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: DEEMO -Reborn-,...
Track your weight with HealthKit or Google Fit on Etekc...
HP’s new Chromebook x360 delivers a 14-inch touch...
Today only, save 50% on this Philips Sonicare Expertcle...
Save 20% on highly-rated BN-LINK indoor and outdoor sma...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: DEEMO -Reborn-, Traffix, Railways!, more

FREE+ Learn More

New Focusrite Clarett+ audio interfaces bring USB-C and all-analog Air circuitry to the mix

From $13

SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 3D Printer starts your maker journey at $155, more from $13

$155 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 10, 2021 – Apple MagSafe Charger $30, Nike 40% sale, more

Reg. $60

Need a PlayStation Plus membership refresh? 1-yr. subs now under $40 (Reg. $60)

$40 Learn More

LEGO debuts new 1,400-piece Santa’s Visit as this year’s annual Winter Village set

50% off

Score a new air fryer today at up to 50% off with deals from $30: Insignia, Ninja, more

From $30 Learn More
New low

Coleman’s LED flashlight lasts 200 hours and delivers up to 625-lumens for $20.50 (New low)

$20.50 Learn More