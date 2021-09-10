Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $11.50, WarioWare $42, more

In today’s best game deals, Target is now offering Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $11.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. RedCard holders can score it for $11.39 shipped. Regularly $25 or more at Amazon, this is one of the best price we have tracked on one of the best Star Wars games in years. While Sony might have teased the new Knight of the Old Republic remake last night, this is easily one of the best single-player Star Wars games ever. Players take on the “role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of episode 3: Revenge of the Sith.” Force powers, lightsaber battles, and iconic locations await in this one. Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition, Mortal Kombat 11, classic Star Wars games, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, WarioWare: Get It Together!, and much more.

