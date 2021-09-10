Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $11.50, WarioWare $42, more

In today’s best game deals, Target is now offering Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $11.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. RedCard holders can score it for $11.39 shipped. Regularly $25 or more at Amazon, this is one of the best price we have tracked on one of the best Star Wars games in years. While Sony might have teased the new Knight of the Old Republic remake last night, this is easily one of the best single-player Star Wars games ever. Players take on the “role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of episode 3: Revenge of the Sith.” Force powers, lightsaber battles, and iconic locations await in this one. Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition, Mortal Kombat 11, classic Star Wars games, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, WarioWare: Get It Together!, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New PlayStation Showcase 2021 – 40 mins of upcoming titles
- Nintendo eShop sale from $1.50: Ghostrunner, much more
- September PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Halo Infinite now set for release in December, details here
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Switch $12 (Reg. $40)
- STAR WARS Jedi Knight II eShop $5 (Reg. $10)
- STAR WARS Episode I Racer eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- STAR WARS Republic Commando eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $42 (Reg. $50)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition $20 (Reg. up to $100)
- Mortal Kombat 11 PSN $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Devil May Cry 5 $11 (Reg. $20)
- Hidden Through Time eShop $5.50 (Reg. $8)
- The Outer Worlds eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Aragami: Shadow Edition eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Cloudpunk eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain pre-order $30
- Metroid Dread pre-order $60
- Plus FREE Metroid Dread Samus Mug
- Hotline Miami Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $9 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10.50 (Reg. $30)
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Xbox digital couch co-op sale up to 80% off
- Xbox 505 15th anniversary sale up to 80% off
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Avengers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter Rise $48 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PSN $24.50 (Reg. $60)
- Subnautica: Below Zero PS5 $25 (Reg. $30)
- Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles $7.50 (Reg. $16)
- Demon’s Souls $45 (Reg. $70)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Little Nightmares II $23 (Reg. $30)
- Blasphemous PSN $9 (Reg. $25)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $41.50 (Reg. $60)
- Uncharted Lost Legacy PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Xbox
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Dishonored & Prey Arkane Collection $16 (Reg. $30)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $21 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year
Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox
Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9
Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset
Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup
Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass
Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!