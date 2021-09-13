Create a more standing-friendly desk with this dual monitor mount at $26.50 (New low)

Dream Fit 2020 (98% lifetime positive feedback from 3,600+) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Dual Monitor Standing Desk Mount for $26.39 shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. Typically priced at $33 or higher, today’s offer shaves roughly $7 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This streamlined monitor mount brings a clean and sophisticated look to any desk and bundles a tall pole that makes it a great choice for standing desk setups. Each arm is sturdy enough to uphold a 22-pound display with the ability to extend, retract, tilt, and more. Owners will be able to swivel screens into portrait or landscape mode, making it very easy to find the most productive option for the task at hand. Both C-clamp and grommet attachments are included, allowing you to pick the optimal solution for your setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you need some longer HDMI cables to go with your purchase, consider this 8-foot offering at under $9 Prime shipped. It is Amazon’s #1 best-selling HDMI cord and is backed by nearly 40,000 reviews that all average out to 4.7/5 stars.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out our best PC gaming and Mac accessory guides. Headliners include the AZIO Bluetooth typewriter-style mechanical keyboard at $171, this single monitor stand for $14 Prime shipped, and even an aluminum laptop stand for $10. Oh, and if your setup is in need of new seating, check out RESPAWN’s Forest Camo Gaming Chair at $130.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Standing Desk Mount features:

For 13″ To 27″ Screens – Extra tall dual monitor mount fitting two screens 13” to 27” in size and 22 lbs in weight each with 75x75mm or 100x100mm backside mounting holes.

Extra Tall Pole – The 32″ dual monitor mount pole allows you to adjust the monitors between sitting and standing positions. Mounts to desks (up to 3.9″ thick) with heavy duty C-clamp or optional grommet mount.

Full Motion & Height Adjustment – Adjustable monitor stand arms offer +45° to -45° tilt, 180° swivel, 360° rotation, and height adjustment along the center pole for optimal screen positioning. Monitors can be placed in portrait or landscape orientation.

