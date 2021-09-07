RESPAWN’s Forest Camo Gaming Chair falls to $134 shipped (Reg. $170+)

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN RSP-110 Racing Style Gaming Chair in Forest Camo for $134 shipped. That’s good for at least $36 off recent pricing at Amazon, undercuts RESPAWN by $46, and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. If your gaming setup is in need of a new chair, this standout offering could be the one for you. It comes in a Forest Camo colorway that sets it apart from most, making this a solution that’s perfect for creating a unique look in your space. This unit aims to deliver next-level comfort with segmented padding, an extendable footrest, reclining design, and the list goes on. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings to give your desk a more polished look with this leather desk pad protector at $14. I’ve been using this specific offering for going on a year now and still appreciate the look in addition to the protection it offers from scratches, spills, and the like. Nearly 34,000 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.7/5 stars.

Like the deal above? If so, be sure to peruse out list of the best PC gaming deals right here. Headliners include the Razer BlackWidow V3 gaming keyboard at $120, an aluminum microphone kit at $23, this aluminum laptop stand for $10 Prime shipped, and even the SK hynix NVMe M.2 solid-state drives from $60. Oh, and don’t forget to check out today’s coverage of the Kingston XS2000 USB-C solid-state drive with 2,000MB/s read and write speeds.

RESPAWN RSP-110 Gaming Chair features:

A racecar-style gaming chair that provides luxury and comfort, whether it’s used for intense gaming sessions and climbing to the top of the leaderboards, or long work days.

With segmented padded designed to give highly contoured support when and where you need it most, this ergonomic chair is also equipped with an extendable footrest for position reinforcement. Adjustable headrest and lumbar support pillows, as well as padded armrests provide all-around comfort.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!