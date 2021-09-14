New Caseology iPhone 13 cases go live with launch discount and more from $12.50

After a seeing host of new iPhone 13 gear surface for today’s Apple keynote event, the new Caseology iPhone 13 cases are now going live. And even some light launch discounts as well. Caseology’s iPhone cases have been featured in our yearly roundups for quite some time now and it’s looking like this year’s lineup will be much of the same in that regard. Head below for a closer look and a nice launch discount.
New Caseology iPhone 13 cases
The official Caseology Amazon store is now offering the new iPhone 13 Caseology Vault Protective Case for $12.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s a slight 5% discount off the regular $13 price tag and you can also score 10% off the Caseology 2-pack lens protector or screen protectors by adding either one, along with the Skyfall case to your cart.
The Skyfall features a rugged sandstone texture body with a built-in Dia Grip on each side along with the inner WaveShock pattern “for drop shock absorption and dispersion.” This case is certified with military grade protection, supports wireless charging, and is “screen protector compatible.”
More Caseology iPhone 13 cases:
- Caseology Vault Protective from $12.50
- Caseology Skyfall Clear Case from $16
- Caseology Nano Pop Silicone from $16
- Caseology Parallax Protective from $16
More on the iPhone 13 Caseology Vault Protective Case:
- Simple flexible design with rugged, modern details for tough and reliable protection
- Rugged sandstone texture body and built-in Dia Grip on each side for great grip and hand feel
- Defensive inner WaveShock pattern for drop shock absorption and dispersion
- Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible
- Caseology Vault Protective Case Compatible with iPhone 13 Case (2021)
