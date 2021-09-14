New Caseology iPhone 13 cases go live with launch discount and more from $12.50

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesNewsCaseology
Now Live! $12.50+

After a seeing host of new iPhone 13 gear surface for today’s Apple keynote event, the new Caseology iPhone 13 cases are now going live. And even some light launch discounts as well. Caseology’s iPhone cases have been featured in our yearly roundups for quite some time now and it’s looking like this year’s lineup will be much of the same in that regard. Head below for a closer look and a nice launch discount. 

New Caseology iPhone 13 cases

The official Caseology Amazon store is now offering the new iPhone 13 Caseology Vault Protective Case for $12.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s a slight 5% discount off the regular $13 price tag and you can also score 10% off the Caseology 2-pack lens protector or screen protectors by adding either one, along with the Skyfall case to your cart. 

The Skyfall features a rugged sandstone texture body with a built-in Dia Grip on each side along with the inner WaveShock pattern “for drop shock absorption and dispersion.” This case is certified with military grade protection, supports wireless charging, and is “screen protector compatible.” 

More Caseology iPhone 13 cases:

And here’s even more new iPhone 13 accessories:

More on the iPhone 13 Caseology Vault Protective Case:

  • Simple flexible design with rugged, modern details for tough and reliable protection
  • Rugged sandstone texture body and built-in Dia Grip on each side for great grip and hand feel
  • Defensive inner WaveShock pattern for drop shock absorption and dispersion
  • Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible and screen protector compatible
  • Caseology Vault Protective Case Compatible with iPhone 13 Case (2021)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

News Caseology

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This highly-rated 45-mile 4K TV antenna just hit $11 Pr...
Win matches in comfort with this leather gaming chair a...
Incipio unleashes new MagSafe and 100% compostable iPho...
Moment announces its first collection of iPhone 13 case...
MoKo’s new aluminum headphone holder also keeps a dri...
SteelSeries’ new Prime Mini/Wireless mouse has pr...
Spigen debuts new ArcHybrid Mag, its first MagSafe powe...
Coach launches fashionable new canvas and leather iPhon...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 70%

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C PD Charger $7 (Save 30%), more

From $3 Learn More
Rare savings

Apple AirTags have received a rare Amazon discount, score a 4-pack at $24 each

$95 Learn More
Pre-order

Spigen debuts new ArcHybrid Mag, its first MagSafe power bank [deal]

40% off Learn More
Save 73%

Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cables $4 (Save 73%), more

From $4 Learn More
Save 38%

Anker’s holiday weekend sale has iPhone and Android essentials, projectors, more from $15

From $16 Learn More
20% off

This highly-rated 45-mile 4K TV antenna just hit $11 Prime shipped (20% off, 1-year low)

$11 Learn More
Reg. $110

Win matches in comfort with this leather gaming chair at $85.50 shipped (Reg. $110)

$85.50 Learn More
Reg. $50+

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential upgrades your bedside setup at $25 or less, more

$25 or less Learn More