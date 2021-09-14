Govee’s Dual Smart Plugs pack twice the smart home power at $7 each (Rare discount, 30% off)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 47,000+) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Dual Smart Plugs for $27.99 Prime shipped. Just apply code GOVEE5082A to slash 30% off the usual fare, marking only the second discount we’ve tracked so far. Sporting twice the outlets of a typical smart plug, Govee’s new smart home tools arrive with all the classic features like timers and schedules, device pairing, as well as Alexa/Assistant compatibility. So with these, you not only add easy access to all your appliances but double your home’s available outlets in the process. Already a #1 new release on Amazon, they’re currently rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Moving from the latest and greatest to an established favorite, TP-Link’s popular Kasa smart plugs are always a reliable bet, and right now you can score two for $14 after you clip the on-page coupon. These #1 best-sellers also work with Alexa and Assistant, and while they only carry one plug each, you’ll still find plenty of uses around the home for these for half of what our lead deal would run you. Over 80,000 customers have left them with an average of 4.6/5 stars.

Though if you’d rather go for something a bit more versatile, this 9-in-1 smart surge protector features six outlets and three USB charging ports for just $17. That also includes three smart-controllable and three traditional outlets, so if you’ve got a lot of devices that need organizing near your desk or around the home, this is a great way to go.

Govee Dual Smart Plug features:

Wireless App Control – Use the free Govee Home App to access the Smart Plug via WiFi and Bluetooth to enjoy powerful control and convenient features no matter where you are. Note: Don’t support 5G WiFi.

Smart Voice Control – Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free on/off control of your plugged-in devices and appliances. Note: Please download Govee Home App.

Compact 2-in-1 Design – With 2 horizontally-positioned plugs, Dual Smart Plug only covers a single outlet in a normal vertical outlet fixture. This means you can expand your 2-socket fixtures into 4 smart outlets.

