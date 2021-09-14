Nooie indoor smart cam with 2-way audio, night vision, motion-detection now $40.50 (Reg. $50)

-
AmazonSmart HomeNooie
Reg. $50 $40.50

The official Nooie Amazon storefront is now offering its Indoor Smart Cam 360 for $40.34 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50, this is nearly 20% off the going rate, within cents of the all-time low, and a perfect chance to score the highly-rated indoor smart camera. A great option for keeping an eye on the newborn, young kids, the pets, and well anything else around the house, it provides 1080p feeds to your smartphone with Alexa support. Night vision, 2-way audio so you can remotely speak with whatever is on the other end, 360-degree motion/sound detection tracking, and continuous or motion-detected recording storage (additional subscription options are available via the Nooie app, but not required here) round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 12,000 Amazon customers. 

This WYZE Cam v3 is a solid alternative at $35.50 that will save you some cash while still providing a similar feature set. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 18,000 Amazon customers. 

Just be sure to hit up the latest Blink Amazon sale for particularly affordable options in the home security and indoor camera space. Deals start from just $25, include its mini indoor camera, and you can browse through it all right here alongside everything else in our smart home hub. We also have ongoing offers on Level Touch and Bolt invisible HomeKit Smart Locks and Gosund’s 9-in-1 smart surge protector power strip, plus even more here

More on the Nooie Indoor Smart Cam 360:

Automatically senses and tracks the action in your home in full 360°. Nooie Cam 360 has 101° field of view — rotates 355° horizontally and 94° vertically. Pan and tilt easily with the Nooie App. 1080P HD camera lens and two 940nm infrared LEDs. Night vision up to 32ft (10m) in pitch-black. Optional status light. Camera and App are easy to install, simple to control, and a breeze to maintain. Compatible with 2.4GHz WiFI network. Download app from App Store or Google Play. Works with Alexa.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Nooie

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $350 on Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop w/...
Matebo HPT fixed-base 2.25HP handheld router is a woodw...
Score a couple 3-tier non-skid spice organizers for jus...
Bring home Anker’s Apple Health C1 smart scale fo...
This MacBook accessory converts both of your Type-C por...
WD’s SN850 NVMe SSD packs 7,000MB/s speeds and wo...
This $4.50 motion-sensing wardrobe light has four hooks...
The unlocked TCL 10L 256GB Android smartphone falls to ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 33%

Blink Mini sees Amazon discount to $25 + up to 33% off latest indoor/outdoor cams

From $25 Learn More
$20 each

Add four Yi Kami 1080p Wi-Fi smart cameras to your home security setup at $20 each (30% off)

$80.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Matebo HPT fixed-base 2.25HP handheld router is a woodworking must at Amazon low of $69

$69 Learn More
41% off

Score a couple 3-tier non-skid spice organizers for just $5 each (41% off, Amazon low)

$10 Learn More
$60 off

Insignia 5-qt. steel air fryer now $40 for today (Reg. up to $100) + more from $50

$40 Learn More

Hands-on: Logitech launches ultra-lightweight G435 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset

Learn More
Reg. $30

Bring home Anker’s Apple Health C1 smart scale for under $18 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

$18 Learn More

METAKOO’s latest Cybertrack 300 e-bike, $50 GC at $849 ($1,000+ value), more in New Green Deals