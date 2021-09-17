eero Pro 6 Wi-Fi mesh network 3-pack doubles as a Zigbee hub at low of $479 (Reg. $599)

Best Buy is offering its My Best Buy members (free to join) the eero Pro 6 Wi-Fi Mesh System 3-pack for $479 shipped. For comparison, this kit goes for $599 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a return to a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring Wi-Fi 6 technology with 802.11ax 4,200Mb/s transfer rates, you’ll find that this mesh system is made to cover up to 6,000-square feet of your home. It also comes with a built-in Zigbee hub to use as the center of your smart home gear, which is an added bonus. Compatible with HomeKit and Alexa, this mesh network is ready to expand your wireless coverage and bring near-Gigabit speeds without a cable. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you don’t need quite 6,000-square feet of coverage, check out the basic eero. You can pick up a similar 3-node system for $169 if you’re a Prime member and clip the on-page coupon, though it only reaches to 5,000-square feet. eero is great for those who want something simple and easy-to-use but that offers robust features, like parental controls, built-in ad blocking, and more.

Ready to upgrade your computer to something that can handle faster networking as well? We recently found a slew of gaming-grade desktops on sale from $1,110 with up to RTX 3090 graphics cards pre-installed. There are a few different models discounted, so be sure to check them all out to see if there’s something that catches your eye.

More on eero Pro 6:

Introducing the fastest eero ever – the eero Pro 6 system covers up to 6,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to a gigabit.

Say goodbye to dead spots and buffering – eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home.

Supports 75+ devices – eero Pro 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network.

