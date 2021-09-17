eero Pro 6 Wi-Fi mesh network 3-pack doubles as a Zigbee hub at low of $479 (Reg. $599)

-
Best BuyNetworkingeero
Reg. $599 $479

Best Buy is offering its My Best Buy members (free to join) the eero Pro 6 Wi-Fi Mesh System 3-pack for $479 shipped. For comparison, this kit goes for $599 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a return to a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring Wi-Fi 6 technology with 802.11ax 4,200Mb/s transfer rates, you’ll find that this mesh system is made to cover up to 6,000-square feet of your home. It also comes with a built-in Zigbee hub to use as the center of your smart home gear, which is an added bonus. Compatible with HomeKit and Alexa, this mesh network is ready to expand your wireless coverage and bring near-Gigabit speeds without a cable. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you don’t need quite 6,000-square feet of coverage, check out the basic eero. You can pick up a similar 3-node system for $169 if you’re a Prime member and clip the on-page coupon, though it only reaches to 5,000-square feet. eero is great for those who want something simple and easy-to-use but that offers robust features, like parental controls, built-in ad blocking, and more.

Ready to upgrade your computer to something that can handle faster networking as well? We recently found a slew of gaming-grade desktops on sale from $1,110 with up to RTX 3090 graphics cards pre-installed. There are a few different models discounted, so be sure to check them all out to see if there’s something that catches your eye.

More on eero Pro 6:

  • Introducing the fastest eero ever – the eero Pro 6 system covers up to 6,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to a gigabit.
  • Say goodbye to dead spots and buffering – eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home.
  • Supports 75+ devices – eero Pro 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Networking

eero

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

ASUS’ 6Gb/s Mesh Wi-Fi 6 gaming routerreturns to ...
HP’s all-new Chromebook 11 x2 is on sale for the ...
DJI’s Pocket 2 4K gimbal camera and Wide Angle Le...
eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems fall to new all-time lows fro...
Mesh Wi-Fi for $20 apiece? Yes, please: Meet the new Vi...
Best Buy combats Prime Day with its Bigger Deal Event s...
Should you build your own NAS or buy one? Unraid vs. Tr...
TP-Link Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 Router Review: Near Gigabit...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 38%

eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems fall to new all-time lows from $90 at up to 38% off

From $90 Learn More
Save $100

Razer’s Iskur ergonomic gaming chair sees rare discount to all-time low of $400 ($100 off)

$400 Learn More
Best prices yet

This is the best price yet on an RTX 3090 desktop at $4,000, more gaming computers from $1,110

From $1,110 Learn More
75% off

Weekend magazine sale from under $5/yr.: GQ, Men’s Health, Bon Appetit, Vogue, more

Under $5/yr. Learn More

Best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 13: power banks, stands, mounts, more

Reg. $82

Sun Joe’s 10-inch pole saw makes quick work of fall tree trimming at $65

$65 Learn More

Nintendo Switch now supports Bluetooth speakers and headsets: Here’s what you need to know

Battlefield 2042 now launching mid-November, missing original release date by almost a month