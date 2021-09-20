Latest EPOS B20 USB microphone upgrades your audio setup at low of $169

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsEPOS
New low $169

Amazon is offering the EPOS B20 USB Streaming Microphone for $169.10 shipped. Down from $199, today’s deal marks only the second price drop that we’ve tracked and also a new all-time low. If you’re after a studio-quality experience in your gaming audio setup, we highly recommend checking out this microphone. It’s plug-and-play, requiring just a single USB connection to function. There’s also integrated headphone connectors, allowing you to monitor yourself as well as hear system sounds. Plus, with four different pickup patterns, you’ll be able to dial it in to be exactly what you need. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can take a closer look at this microphone in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Give the Razer Seiren X a look. It’s $72.50 on Amazon, saving you nearly $100 from the EPOS B20 above while offering many of the same features, outside of the four pattern options. Of course, there’s always the Blue Snowball iCE to consider, as it costs just $50, which is a full 71% below today’s lead deal.

For other gaming gear, don’t forget to check out our roundup from earlier today. There, you’ll find deals on Elgato’s Ring Light, the Wave:1 microphone, and even Razer’s latest Blackwidow V3 Pro wireless keyboard. Pricing in the roundup starts at $50, so be sure to give it a look and see if there are any other discounts that catch your eye.

More on the EPOS B20 USB Microphone:

  • Effortlessly captures your voice and gaming audio.
  • Plug-and-play for ease of use.
  • Audio controls are right at your fingertips.
  • Choose from 4 pickup patterns to suit all of your audio needs.
  • A modern style built with only the best materials for daily use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

EPOS

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Feast during your break with this 24-liter lunch bag an...
Roku Ultra 4K streamer with AirPlay 2 arrives within $1...
This $14 metal LED desk lamp wields haptics, USB, custo...
Take mobile gaming next level: PowerA MOGA XP5-A Blueto...
Thank Bezos for this 42% discount on Amazon’s Ech...
Don’t pay full price for Brita Replacement Water ...
Under $5 lights up projects and outdoor activities with...
This highly-rated leather Apple Watch band works with S...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

This $14 metal LED desk lamp wields haptics, USB, custom color temps, brightness, and more

$14 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Three Kingdoms Warlord, Sendmate, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Motorola Android smartphones on sale at Amazon: Moto One Ace $330, razr $400 off, more

From $160 Learn More
50% off

Feast during your break with this 24-liter lunch bag and 40-can cooler at $15 (Save 50%)

$15 Learn More
From $29

Roku Ultra 4K streamer with AirPlay 2 arrives within $1 of low at $60 (30% off), more from $29

Save 30% Learn More
All-time low

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch lasts 18 days on a single charge at low of $150 (Reg. up to $180)

$150 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Architectural Digest magazine lands on your doorstep for 1-year at $4.50 (Reg. up to $30)

$4.50 Learn More
Reg. $129

Apple Pencil 2 drops to $110 just in time for iPad mini’s launch on Friday (Reg. $129)

$110 Learn More