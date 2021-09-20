Latest EPOS B20 USB microphone upgrades your audio setup at low of $169

Amazon is offering the EPOS B20 USB Streaming Microphone for $169.10 shipped. Down from $199, today’s deal marks only the second price drop that we’ve tracked and also a new all-time low. If you’re after a studio-quality experience in your gaming audio setup, we highly recommend checking out this microphone. It’s plug-and-play, requiring just a single USB connection to function. There’s also integrated headphone connectors, allowing you to monitor yourself as well as hear system sounds. Plus, with four different pickup patterns, you’ll be able to dial it in to be exactly what you need. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can take a closer look at this microphone in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Give the Razer Seiren X a look. It’s $72.50 on Amazon, saving you nearly $100 from the EPOS B20 above while offering many of the same features, outside of the four pattern options. Of course, there’s always the Blue Snowball iCE to consider, as it costs just $50, which is a full 71% below today’s lead deal.

For other gaming gear, don’t forget to check out our roundup from earlier today. There, you’ll find deals on Elgato’s Ring Light, the Wave:1 microphone, and even Razer’s latest Blackwidow V3 Pro wireless keyboard. Pricing in the roundup starts at $50, so be sure to give it a look and see if there are any other discounts that catch your eye.

More on the EPOS B20 USB Microphone:

Effortlessly captures your voice and gaming audio.

Plug-and-play for ease of use.

Audio controls are right at your fingertips.

Choose from 4 pickup patterns to suit all of your audio needs.

A modern style built with only the best materials for daily use.

