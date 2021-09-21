Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale goes live alongside this week’s $1 HD rental

With a new week now underway, the latest movie sale at iTunes has gone live as Apple is discounting a selection of popular titles to $10 or less. Packed with must-have classics that deserve to be in anyone’s digital library to newer fan-favorites, you’ll find everything from Knives Out and Kill Bill to Jurassic Park, Ready Player One, Gravity, and more. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale is live

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of flicks that throw the protagonist into intense situations, all at $10 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films that are also joined by more modern award-winners and more. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of The Unholy. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released horror flick starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Katie Aselton, and William Sadler.

