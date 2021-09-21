Home Depot takes up to 50% off kitchen faucets, sinks, and more, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 50% off a selection of kitchen sink upgrades including faucets and more. Shipping is free across the board, with no-cost in-store pickup availability, too. One of the particular highlights is the FLOW Motion-activated Spring Neck Faucet at $189. Down from the usual $325 going rate, you’re looking at 42% in savings and the best price since all the way back in January. This premium faucet is sure to add a stylish look to your kitchen with a classic spring neck design that pairs with more modern features of motion activation and more. It sports a brushed nickel design that’ll match with plenty of home decors, too. Like everything else in the sale, this one comes backed by a 4+ star rating.

Other notable discounts at Home Depot:

After you've shopped the entire sale right here, be sure to go hit up our home goods guide for other ways to refresh your home as we prepare for the holidays.

FLOW Motion-activated Spring Neck Faucet features:

Enjoy the latest in kitchen faucet technology with the Flow Spring Neck Single-Handle Pull-Down faucet. The hands-free motion sensing technology makes washing up quicker and more sanitary. Set the temperature and use the sensor to control the water flow. The built-in timer automatically turns the water flow off after 3 minutes. Retracting the faucet’s pull-down hose head after use will also automatically shut off water flow. The simple and easy installation does not require any hard wiring but features a quick insertion method installation. Since it is not hardwired, it can function normally even during a power outage.

