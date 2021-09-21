Levi’s takes extra 50% off clearance with denim from just $20

Levi’s takes extra 50% off sale items when you apply promo code EXTRA50 at checkout. Update your denim for this fall with deals on best-selling jeans, jackets, and much more for the entire family. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s 512 Slim Taper Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $20 and originally sold for $90. The slim fit is highly flattering and they’re infused with stretch for added comfort. You can choose from three color options and the hem can be rolled seamlessly for a fashionable look. If you’re not a fan of skinny jeans, the slim-fit is a perfect alternative. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

