Samsung’s 512GB Galaxy Tab S7 falls to Amazon low at up to $203 off

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi 512GB for $627.14 shipped. Down from $830, today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a PC-like experience through an Android tablet, this is a great option. Through DeX mode and when using the optional keyboard, you’ll feel like this is a dedicated laptop even though it’s just running Android. The edge-to-edge display is flanked by AKG speakers with Dolby Atmos for a great on-the-go experience. Plus, with 512GB of local storage, you’ll be able to easily offline movies, photos, music, and games to stay entertained when away from the house. Rated 4.8/5 stars, and you can learn more in our previous coverage. Head below for additional details.

On a tighter budget? Consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab A instead. Given that it costs $160 instead of $627, you’re saving at almost $470 here. It packs 64GB of internal storage and an 8-inch FHD display. Sure, it’s not quite as high-end as the model above, but with your savings, you’d be able to pick up an additional Amazon Fire 7 and have a few tablets for far below the price of one.

Prefer Apple’s tablet experience? Well, you can save on both the all-new iPad mini as well as the latest 10.2-inch iPad. The smaller of the two tablets is available from $460, while the larger you can pick up from $299.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7:

PC PERFORMANCE. TABLET PORTABILITY: Transform your tablet into a PC experience with DeX mode and the optional keyboard¹ with expanded trackpad.

ENTERTAINMENT, UPGRADED: Experience cinematic viewing in your hands with larger edge-to-edge displays, TFT LCD screen and quad speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

REDESIGNED S PEN INCLUDED: With improved 9ms pen latency, the redesigned S Pen can control presentations, take notes and mark up papers effortlessly.

