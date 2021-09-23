Insignia’s highly-rated steel 5-quart digital air fryer goes 50% off for today only at $60 shipped

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel 5-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer for $59.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $120, this Best Buy exclusive is now 50% off the going rate and at he lowest price we can find. Among the more attractive 5-quart options out there, this one features a stainless steel housing with all-digital, touchscreen controls along with a series of preset cooking jobs and more. Other features include the adjustable temperature range from 180- to 400-degrees, the 5-quart capacity, built-in timer, and a dishwasher-safe cooking basket for no-stress clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,700 Best Buy customers. More details below.

There really aren’t very many options in the 5-quart category for less, but a solid lower-cost alternative here is this highly-rated GoWISE model in renewed condition at $52. Otherwise, take a look at the smaller Chefman TurboFry for $35 and call it a day.

Then head right over to our latest Instant air fryer roundup for deals on its sought-after models from $70 shipped. Just make sure you hit up our home goods guide for even more including this ongoing offer on the air fry-ready Instant Pot Multi-Cookers as well.

Be sure to heck out some of this morning’s highlight offers as well like the Amazon Gold Box Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles, these deals on Belkin’s lineup of MagSafe chargers, and this wide-ranging Old Navy sale at up to 60% off.

More on the Insignia Digital Air Fryer:

If you want to eat healthier without giving up all your favorite fried foods, look no further than the Insignia digital control air fryer. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A preprogrammed menu provides cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods, and its large capacity gives you plenty of space to prepare favorites for the whole family.

