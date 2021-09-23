Amazon Gold Box Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles up to $80 off with deals from $230 today

-
Best of 9to5ToysAmazonSamsung
26% off $230+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 26% off Samsung Galaxy 4 smartwatches bundled with wireless chargers. You can score the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Smartwatch with Samsung’s 2021 Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad Duo for $229.99 shipped. Purchasing both items at the regular price individually would run you $310 (although the charger is marked down to $50 alongside the rest of the lineup right here), leaving you with $80 in savings and the lowest bundle price we have tracked on Amazon. Alongside the usual smartphone notifications and Google Assistant features, this model tracks sleep and SpO2 levels as well as heart rate, ECG monitoring, and series of popular fitness activities. The 9W charger can juice up two devices at once and makes for a perfect companion to Samsung Galaxy 4. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below. 

While you’ll find plenty of other discounted bundle options for Galaxy Watch 4 today, you can save even more by going with a previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch at $200 shipped. This is a larger 42mm model with built-in health tracking and compatibility with Android and iOS. The overall smart features are quite as extensive as today’s featured deals, but you are savings some cash on a highly-rated solution here. 

Browse through the rest of today’s Galaxy Watch 4 Gold Box sale for additional models and colorways starting from $230 shipped right here. Then head right over to our previous roundup Samsung’s official Qi charging pads, stands, and more for discounts starting from just $30 shipped

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

  • Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals
  • One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.
  • Works well with others. The Wireless Charger Duo is compatible with a wide range of devices. Easily charge a variety of your favorites from your phone to your watch.
  • Galaxy Watches are right at home. Charge your Galaxy Watch in a snap with its dedicated placement. This spot features an interior magnet on the right side, ensuring the watch fits snugly into place as you set it down.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bang & Olufsen high-end Portal Gaming Headset is m...
TCL’s new unlocked 20S Android Smartphone is on s...
Prep for the holidays with today’s Gold Box smart...
Move over Peloton, this smart indoor exercise bike spor...
Sun Joe Amazon fall gear sale up to 41% off: Leaf mulch...
Eve Energy Strip brings power monitoring to your Siri s...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ packs a 12-inch AMOLED 120Hz dis...
AirPods Max see $79 Amazon discount with Hey Siri, ANC,...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $120

Insignia’s highly-rated steel 5-quart digital air fryer goes 50% off for today only at $60 shipped

$60 Learn More
Save 40%

Save up to 40% on Samsung’s official Qi charging pads, stands, and more from $30

From $30 Learn More
Save 54%

Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 13/Pro Silicone Case $6 (Save 54%), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $16

Might as well grab an Anker 10W Qi charging pad, now just $7.50 Prime shipped (55% off)

$7.50 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 23, 2021 – Galaxy Watch 4 $80 off, Belkin MagSafe sale, more

Reg. $70+

Go wireless for fall baking: Cuisinart Cordless EvolutionX Hand Blender now $50 (Reg. $80)

$50 Learn More
Save 20%

Nanoleaf’s all-new wooden Elements HomeKit lights now $250 (Save $50), more from $60

From $60 Learn More
Orig. $200

Brother’s AirPrint-enabled AiO laser printer is a WFH must at $140 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

$140 Learn More