Amazon Gold Box Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles up to $80 off with deals from $230 today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 26% off Samsung Galaxy 4 smartwatches bundled with wireless chargers. You can score the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Smartwatch with Samsung’s 2021 Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad Duo for $229.99 shipped. Purchasing both items at the regular price individually would run you $310 (although the charger is marked down to $50 alongside the rest of the lineup right here), leaving you with $80 in savings and the lowest bundle price we have tracked on Amazon. Alongside the usual smartphone notifications and Google Assistant features, this model tracks sleep and SpO2 levels as well as heart rate, ECG monitoring, and series of popular fitness activities. The 9W charger can juice up two devices at once and makes for a perfect companion to Samsung Galaxy 4. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

While you’ll find plenty of other discounted bundle options for Galaxy Watch 4 today, you can save even more by going with a previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch at $200 shipped. This is a larger 42mm model with built-in health tracking and compatibility with Android and iOS. The overall smart features are quite as extensive as today’s featured deals, but you are savings some cash on a highly-rated solution here.

Browse through the rest of today’s Galaxy Watch 4 Gold Box sale for additional models and colorways starting from $230 shipped right here. Then head right over to our previous roundup Samsung’s official Qi charging pads, stands, and more for discounts starting from just $30 shipped.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals

One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.

Works well with others. The Wireless Charger Duo is compatible with a wide range of devices. Easily charge a variety of your favorites from your phone to your watch.

Galaxy Watches are right at home. Charge your Galaxy Watch in a snap with its dedicated placement. This spot features an interior magnet on the right side, ensuring the watch fits snugly into place as you set it down.

