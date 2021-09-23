Go wireless for fall baking: Cuisinart Cordless EvolutionX Hand Blender now $50 (Reg. $80)

Today only, Woot is offering the Cuisinart RHB-100 EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable Hand Blender for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $80 and currently on sale for $70 at Amazon where it has never gone for less, today’s deal is up to $30 in savings and the lowest price we can find. There are certainly more affordable hand blenders out there, but this one provides a completely wireless experience for all of your upcoming baking projects. It runs for 20-minutes continuously with a handy quick charge function and 7.4 volts of lithium-ion power. It ships with a mixing beaker alongside a chef’s whisk and carries a 4+ star rating at Amazon. More details below.

Or just ditch the wireless brand name option and go with an affordable BLACK+DECKER 6-Speed Hand Mixer for just $18.50 Prime shipped. This one carries stellar ratings from over 6,300 Amazon customers and will save you a small fortune over today’s Cuisinart option.

You’ll find even more hand mixer solutions right here from just over $17.50 and even more in our home goods guide. Just be sure to dive into the Vitamix Days sale, which is only live for another 24-hours, for up to $230 in savings on its pro-grade blenders, accessories, and attachments as well.

Then go hit up today’s air fryer deals, this offer on Sauder’s North Avenue Console, and our ongoing Instant Pot offers.

More on the Cuisinart RHB-100 EvolutionX Hand Blender:

Fully rechargeable

Quick charge- up to 2-hours to fully charge

20 Minutes of continuous runtime

LED display controls

7.4 Volts of lithium ion power

Included components: Blending Shaft

