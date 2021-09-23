Go wireless for fall baking: Cuisinart Cordless EvolutionX Hand Blender now $50 (Reg. $80)

-
Home GoodswootCuisinart
Reg. $70+ $50

Today only, Woot is offering the Cuisinart RHB-100 EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable Hand Blender for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $80 and currently on sale for $70 at Amazon where it has never gone for less, today’s deal is up to $30 in savings and the lowest price we can find. There are certainly more affordable hand blenders out there, but this one provides a completely wireless experience for all of your upcoming baking projects. It runs for 20-minutes continuously with a handy quick charge function and 7.4 volts of lithium-ion power. It ships with a mixing beaker alongside a chef’s whisk and carries a 4+ star rating at Amazon. More details below. 

Or just ditch the wireless brand name option and go with an affordable BLACK+DECKER 6-Speed Hand Mixer for just $18.50 Prime shipped. This one carries stellar ratings from over 6,300 Amazon customers and will save you a small fortune over today’s Cuisinart option. 

You’ll find even more hand mixer solutions right here from just over $17.50 and even more in our home goods guide. Just be sure to dive into the Vitamix Days sale, which is only live for another 24-hours, for up to $230 in savings on its pro-grade blenders, accessories, and attachments as well. 

Then go hit up today’s air fryer deals, this offer on Sauder’s North Avenue Console, and our ongoing Instant Pot offers

More on the Cuisinart RHB-100 EvolutionX Hand Blender:

  • Fully rechargeable
  • Quick charge- up to 2-hours to fully charge
  • 20 Minutes of continuous runtime
  • LED display controls
  • 7.4 Volts of lithium ion power
  • Included components: Blending Shaft

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Insignia’s highly-rated steel 5-quart digital air...
Sauder’s North Avenue Console falls to 2021 low a...
Vitamix Days sale now live with up to $230 in savings o...
Amazon Basics gear up to 25% off: 50-pack cable ties, b...
Sengled’s 2-pack of RGB LED Wi-Fi Light Bulbs upg...
Outdoor solar string light sets from $8? That’s r...
Save $50 on Ninja’s Foodi 8-pc. NeverStick Premiu...
Cuisinart’s pellet smoker is a must-have for fall...
Show More Comments

Related

9to5Toys Daily: September 23, 2021 – Galaxy Watch 4 $80 off, Belkin MagSafe sale, more

Save 20%

Nanoleaf’s all-new wooden Elements HomeKit lights now $250 (Save $50), more from $60

From $60 Learn More
Orig. $200

Brother’s AirPrint-enabled AiO laser printer is a WFH must at $140 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

$140 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Add the DualShock OLED display Back Button to your PlayStation collection for $10 (50% off)

$10 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W USB-C Charging Station $38 (Save 30%), more

From $4 Learn More
Save now

Apple discounts The Sopranos to $60 + seasons at $15 each, more in latest TV sale

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Magellan 2, Titan Quest HD, more

FREE+ Learn More
Amazon low

Bang & Olufsen high-end Portal Gaming Headset is made for Series X|S at low of $397

$397 Learn More