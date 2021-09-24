Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet delivers a detachable keyboard cover at $199 (Save $100)

Save $100 $199

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront now offers the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $199 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually fetching $299, you’re looking at a match of the best price throughout 2021 that’s $20 under our previous mention and the lowest in several months. Delivering a 2-in-1 design with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, you’ll find a detechable keyboard cover included for converting between work and media consumption. Powered by a 2GHz processor, there’s also 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, as well as a USB-C port. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

With plenty of savings from the lead deal, it’s an easy recommendation to suggest picking up this well-reviewed laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. Comprised of a water-resistant fabric, this sleeve will bring some extra protection into the mix in-between typing notes or web browsing sessions. There’s also a side pocket that offers plenty of room for throwing in chargers or some USB-C dongles to keep all of the essentials within reach. Not to mention a 4.7/5 star rating from over 4,400 customers.

Though speaking of Chromebooks, right now you can score the latest ASUS Flip C433 model at an all-time low. Delivering a 2-in-1 design centered around a 1080p touchscreen display, this $400 offering will provide a more premium experience than the lead deal with $80 in savings attached.

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet features:

Work on pending assignments while on the move with this Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The 10.1-inch touch screen provides an interactive user experience, while the 64GB of internal storage offer ample space for apps and media files. This Lenovo Chromebook Duet features a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 4GB of RAM for effortless multitasking.

