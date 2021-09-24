Hang fall and winter gear on this sleek wall-mounted coat rack at under $10 (Save 30%)

The official Songmics storefront at Amazon is offering its Wall-Mounted Coat Rack for $9.79 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer does in fact shave 30% off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we have tracked. Cooler weather has started to roll in, so now is a great time to get ahead of coat season with this sleek wall-mounted rack. It offers a total of four hooks, each of which has a triple-hook design, paving the way for you to hang up to 12 items at once. Once mounted, the entire things can handle up to 35 pounds of weight.

To further drive home the value of today’s deal, have a look at this Amazon-made Coat Rack. While it does offer five hooks instead of four, you forfeit a triple-hook design. On top of that, you’ll have to spend $20, a price that more than doubles the cost. With support for five pounds per hook, overall capacity is actually 10 pounds lower as well.

Since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at some of the other deals in our home goods guide. Recent and notable additions range from Igloo’s Self-Cleaning Ice Maker at $118 to this Amazon Basics 4.3-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $26. You can also snag GermGuardian’s smart Air Purifier Tower, this iClever’s 10-outlet/4-USB surge protector, and even shop Monoprice’s Monopalooza sale.

SONGMICS Wall-Mounted Coat Rack features:

No more rummaging through every corner of your house for out-the-door essentials every morning. Now, they can be well-arranged on this hook rack. Everything you need is just in front of you—what a time saver!

Sturdy metal hooks and high-strength engineered wood come together and provide a stable perch for heavy winter jackets and bags; it can easily hold up to 35 lb after installed and the hooks are not easy to deform

This wall-mounted coat rack with 4 tri-hooks is meant to hold your coats, handbags, hats, umbrellas, or towels, saving your valuable floor space

