Craft chef-grade meals all winter long with this smart sous vide cooker at under $65 (Save 20%)

Mixtea360 (98% lifetime positive feedback from 3,000+) via Amazon is offering the Inkbird Wi-Fi Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $64.79 shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $16 off the typical rate there and is a match for the best price we’ve tracked since February. This kitchen accessory prepares you to nail recipe-making each and every time. Unlike much of the competition, this solution boasts Wi-Fi connectivity so you can conveniently control it from your smartphone. With a temperature range of 77 to 210 degrees Fahrenheit, you’ll be ready to cook all sorts of meals. It wields 1,000 watts of cooking power and emits less than 40 decibels of noise when standing about 3 feet away.

Need a sous vide-ready cooking container? No worries, as today’s savings leave you with enough left over to snag Rubbermaid 6-quart Sous Vide Container for $13. It’s an affordable way to help get you up and running. Measurement markers along the outer edge will make it a cinch to accurately prepare future meals.

Hungry for more kitchen-friendly deals? If so, you can can cash in on a Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer at $45, this 4-pack of organizer bins at $10 Prime shipped, and COSORI’s glass pour over coffee maker for $26. Plus, this 20-piece Gotham Steel Pro pot and pan set is down to $177.50 alongside two Munchkin Sponge Bottle Brushes at $3.

Inkbird Wi-Fi Sous Vide Precision Cooker features:

The WIFI sous vide cooker only support 2.4Ghz WIFI, but once connected with the sous vide machine with your router via APP InkbirdPro, it could be checked and controlled anywhere you’re

This sous vide precision cooker keeps a homogeneous temperature for up to 20 L of water even at full 1000 W output; ultra-quiet with less than 40 dB noise at 1 m

Our sous vide cooker features a wide temperature range of 77-210°F (25-99°C) within 0.1°C accuracy and the max timer setting of 99 hours; intuitive LCD touch controls allow effortless adjustment and tracking

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!