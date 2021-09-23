COSORI’s glass pour over coffee maker with wood accents drops to $26 + more from $13.50

-
AmazonHome GoodsCOSORI
Reg. $40+ $13.50+

Amazon is now offering the COSORI Pour Over Coffee Maker for $25.88 shipped. Carrying a $34 regular price direct, it typically sells on Amazon for around $30 and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is also within cents of the Amazon all-time low. An affordable way to introduce some delicious pour-over to your coffee routine, this one features a double layer filter made of stainless steel alongside a heat-resistant borosilicate glass decanter with wooden accents. The 34-ounce capacity can carry four 8-ounce cups of coffee with a completely BPA-free design and a solid 4+ star rating from over 2,200 Amazon customers in tow. More details below. 

If you can do with a smaller capacity model, there are savings to be had. This highly-rated Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker comes in at $15 Prime shipped and carries stellar reviews from thousands at Amazon. It drops the capacity down to 17-ounces but includes a similar feature set otherwise with a nice cork-style band, and more. 

More coffee maker deals:

Kitchen deals don’t stop there though. We also have offers on high-end Vitamix blenders, this discount on Insignia’s highly-rated steel 5-quart digital air fryer, the Cuisinart Cordless EvolutionX Hand Blender, and Ninja’s Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer combo. Just make sure you check these deals on this live edge 40-inch coffee table to your living room and this steel 3-tier rolling cart at $20 Prime shipped

More on the COSORI Pour Over Coffee Maker:

  • Double-layer Filter: Dual layers of 304 stainless steel allow fine oils from coffee powder to infuse themselves into your coffee, creating a richer, fuller flavor and no coffee ground deposits
  • Heat-resistant Glass: The borosilicate glass decanter is thermal resistant enough to be heated on the stove on a low flame
  • Large Capacity: The 34-ounce decanter fits eight 4-oz cups of coffee, making it ideal for when you have guests over

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

COSORI

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Gotham Steel’s Pro 20-piece pots and pans set fal...
Add this rustic TV stand to a living room or bedroom fo...
Declutter your desk in style with a 3-tier rolling cart...
Sennheiser’s AirPods competitor CX 400BT Wireless...
Swap that controversial AirPods Max case for this alter...
Ninja’s Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer combo...
Just $3.50 adds Nite Ize’s DoohicKey 5-in-1 Multi...
Add this live edge 40-inch coffee table to your living ...
Show More Comments

Related

TalkWorks unleashes affordable MagSafe-compatible 5,000mAh power bank with USB-C

Amazon low

Gotham Steel’s Pro 20-piece pots and pans set falls to low of $177.50 shipped

$177.50 Learn More
Save now

Charge your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch with this 3-in-1 bable for $25 (Reg. $34)

$15 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Incredibox, Titan Quest, ATOM RPG, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $143

Save up to $143 on AUKEY’s PowerZeus and PowerTitan portable power stations from $150

From $150 Learn More
Save 34%

Add this rustic TV stand to a living room or bedroom for $59.50 shipped (34% off)

$59.50 Learn More

Razer refreshes Xbox and PlayStation gear with headsets, charging stands, more

Review: Plugable launches its first Thunderbolt 4 hub with 60W charging and compact design