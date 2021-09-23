Gotham Steel’s Pro 20-piece pots and pans set falls to low of $177.50 shipped

Amazon is offering the Gotham Steel Pro 20-piece Pots and Pans Set for $177.70 shipped. Down from $270, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This is Gotham Steel’s professional line of cookware, which is stronger than traditional stainless steel. The hard anodization process ensures that your cookware will stand up for years to come, and this set delivers a “complete kitchen in a box” thanks to its expansive lineup of pots and pans. They’re also “ultra nonstick” which comes from a ceramic coating that’s reinforced with both titanium and diamonds, according to Gotham Steel. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Looking for something a bit more budget-focused? Well, the Amazon Basics 15-piece Cookware Set is a great alternative to today’s lead deal at just $43 shipped. Offering more pieces, you’re still getting two fry pans, multiple saucepans, a casserole pan, and more here. Just know that you’re missing out on some of Gotham Steel’s exclusive features, like the ultra nonstick coating and hard anodization.

For other kitchen upgrades, did you see that Ninja’s Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer combo is currently down to $120? That’s an Amazon low and saves a decent bit from its normal $170 going rate. If you’ve yet to give air frying a try, we highly recommend checking out Ninja’s Foodie.

More on the Gotham Steel Pro Collection:

PROFESSIONAL SERIES – the Gotham Steel Pro Collection was created with chefs and cookware pros in mind. Stronger than stainless steel cookware, hard-anodized aluminum exterior is dense, nonporous, highly wear-resistant, and conducts heat incredibly well for the ultimate professional performance. The hard anodization process also ensures your cookware will stand up to years of use.

COMPLETE KITCHEN IN A BOX – includes everything you need to completely outfit your kitchen and take cooking and baking to the next level, includes a full cookware set with frying pans, skillets, saucepans, stock pots with tempered glass lids, a deep frying and casserole pan with a steamer tray, fry basket and lid plus a complete PRO baking set with cookie sheet/jelly roll pan, loaf pan, muffin tin, square pan and more!

ULTRA NONSTICK – the ultra-nonstick ceramic coating is reinforced with titanium & diamonds and delivers the ultimate food release – no oil or butter needed makes for healthier eating, and provides for hassle free, easy cleanup

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!