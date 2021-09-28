Bring home this matte black or brushed nickel pull-down kitchen faucet at $46.50 (Reg. $70)

OWOFAN Sanitary (98% lifetime positive feedback from 1,700+) via Amazon is offering its Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet in Brushed Nickel or Matte Black for $46.70 shipped. That’s $23 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Give your kitchen a more premium look and feel with this pull-down kitchen faucet. It’s bound to help modernize your space and will unquestionably streamline everyday dishwashing and rinsing tasks thanks to its pull-down design. It’s made of stainless steel and boasts either a matte black or brushed nickel finish. Installation is touted as a task that should take “less than 30 minutes.”

While you’re at it, why not further simplify dishwashing with one of Scotch-Brite’s Non-Scratch Dishwands at $3 Prime shipped? I’ve been using one of these for months and cannot recommend it highly enough. It’s easy to fill with soap which then lathers and helps clean dishes with only a minimal amount of effort required from you.

The deals are far from over. We just spotted this rechargeable arc lighter for $7 Prime shipped, a pro-grade Blendtec 5-Speed Blender at $200 off, and even Tide laundry detergent at up to 30% off. After scoping out those offers, be sure to peek at these Amazon Basics silicone baking sheets at under $3.50 apiece alongside a lengthy 250-inch cord cover kit for $18.50.

OWOFAN Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet features:

  • Eco-friendly, lead-free stainless steel kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer keep water healthy and clean.
  • Simple, hassle-free installation with all-in-one pull down kitchen faucet system make DIY finish less than 30 minutes, even for no plumbing experience person.

