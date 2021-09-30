Jabra’s Elite 75t Earbuds with wireless charging case now $50 off at $150 shipped

-
AmazonHeadphonesJabra
Reg. $200 $150

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds with the wireless charging-enabled case for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find on the wireless charging case model, not to be confused with the regular $150 75t model that does not include a wireless charging case. Standout features include active noise cancellation and HearThrough tech for dialing in just the right amount of outside sound, Siri, Google, and Alexa support, IP57-rated protection, as well as up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Best Buy. More details below.

A great lower-cost option here would be one of Anker’s options like the Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds for $40 shipped. Saving you a small fortune over today’s lead deal, these offer up even longer battery life at 35-hours, just don’t expect them to sound quite as good or to score the wireless Qi-ready charging case here. 

We are also tracking a great deal on 1MORE’s affordable ComfoBuds Pro as well as ongoing deals JBL CLUB 700 Wireless Headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones, and the Beats Studio Buds. We also just got a good look at the new Skullcandy earbuds with Skull-IQ voice command technology and the new Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset

More on the Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds:

  • SECURE ACTIVE FIT – We scanned thousands of ears to create the best-fitting earbuds for a sport that we’ve ever created, with a special grip coating to make sure they stay in while you move; Plus, they’re sweat proof and waterproof with IP57-rated protection
  • LONG BATTERY LIFE – With Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless Bluetooth earbuds, you get up to 24 hours of battery time (ANC on) with the pocket-friendly charging case; Additionally, the Elite 75t earbuds can be wirelessly charged with the charging pad

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Jabra

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Banish clutter with two under-bed storage organizers at...
Pick up two of Amazon’s latest Fire TV Sticks wit...
Work from anywhere with this 39-inch folding desk at ju...
Stay fit at your desk this fall: DeskCycle Mini Exercis...
DEWALT’s 37-piece Screwdriver Bit Set plunges to ...
1MORE’s affordable ComfoBuds Pro with ANC are eve...
Parallels Desktop 17’s first solid discount at Am...
Just $6.50 Prime shipped will score this extended RGB m...
Show More Comments

Related

Tested: Is Speck’s new clear MagSafe Presidio iPhone 13 case worth the price tag?

All-new Timex T80 x Space Invaders watch brings pixelated aliens to your wrist

Razer intros new budget-focused streaming gear with webcam and 4K capture card from $80

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Double Dragon Trilogy, The Last Express, Agent A, more

FREE+ Learn More
40% off

Banish clutter with two under-bed storage organizers at $4.50 each (40% off)

$9 Learn More
15% off

Pad & Quill unveils new discreet American leather AirTag keychain case at 15% off

From $21 Learn More
50% off

Pick up two of Amazon’s latest Fire TV Sticks with Alexa Voice Remote at new low of $20 each

$40 Learn More

Levi’s x Felix the Cat collection just launched with nostalgic apparel from $28