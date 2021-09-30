Jabra’s Elite 75t Earbuds with wireless charging case now $50 off at $150 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds with the wireless charging-enabled case for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find on the wireless charging case model, not to be confused with the regular $150 75t model that does not include a wireless charging case. Standout features include active noise cancellation and HearThrough tech for dialing in just the right amount of outside sound, Siri, Google, and Alexa support, IP57-rated protection, as well as up to 24 hours of battery life with the included case. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Best Buy. More details below.

A great lower-cost option here would be one of Anker’s options like the Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds for $40 shipped. Saving you a small fortune over today’s lead deal, these offer up even longer battery life at 35-hours, just don’t expect them to sound quite as good or to score the wireless Qi-ready charging case here.

We are also tracking a great deal on 1MORE’s affordable ComfoBuds Pro as well as ongoing deals JBL CLUB 700 Wireless Headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones, and the Beats Studio Buds. We also just got a good look at the new Skullcandy earbuds with Skull-IQ voice command technology and the new Microsoft Modern USB-C Headset.

More on the Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds:

SECURE ACTIVE FIT – We scanned thousands of ears to create the best-fitting earbuds for a sport that we’ve ever created, with a special grip coating to make sure they stay in while you move; Plus, they’re sweat proof and waterproof with IP57-rated protection

LONG BATTERY LIFE – With Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless Bluetooth earbuds, you get up to 24 hours of battery time (ANC on) with the pocket-friendly charging case; Additionally, the Elite 75t earbuds can be wirelessly charged with the charging pad

