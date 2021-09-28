Bose popular QuietComfort 35 II Headphones deliver best-in-class ANC at $184 (Save 38%)

Trusted retailer MorningSave is now offering the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones for $184 shipped when code BOSEFS has been applied at checkout. Normally you’d pay $299 at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 38% in savings while beating our previous mention by $65 and marking the best price to date. Sure these aren’t the all-new models that launch later this week, but the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are some of the most beloved headphones on the market. With best-in-class active noise cancellation, you’re looking at up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge to pair a dedicated button for accessing Google Assistant or Siri.

If you can live without the ANC features found above, going with the Bose Sport Earbuds is still a great way to score one of the brand’s latest releases. These true wireless earbuds deliver a similar workout-ready design with up to 5-hours of playback per charge. And at $179, you’ll save a little extra cash compared to the featured pair of earbuds.

Earlier today we saw a notable discount go live for those who are looking to go the true wireless route, as the Beats Studio Buds have dropped to $110. But if you’re looking to go all-in on the latest buds out there, Skullcandy just launched a pair of new offerings which rock Skull-IQ voice command support. You can learn all about them in our launch coverage from this morning for a closer look at what to expect.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones features:

What happens when you clear away the noisy distractions of the world? Concentration goes to the next level. You get deeper into your music, your work, or whatever you want to focus on. That’s the power of Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II. Put them on and get closer to what you’re most passionate about. And that’s just the beginning. QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II are now enabled with Bose AR — an innovative, audio-only take on augmented reality.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!