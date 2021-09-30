Just $6.50 Prime shipped will score this extended RGB mouse pad (All-time low, 30% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo RGB Extended Gaming Mouse Pad for $6.42 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While this mousepad has been selling for roughly $9 over the last few months, prior to that it was listed at up to $21. Even if we use the lower number, today’s offer does in fact shave 30% off and newly marks lowest price we have tracked. This RGB-enabled mouse pad features a non-slip rubber base that’s ready to keep it held snugly in place. Paired lighting along the edge, you’ll also find a navy blue colorway that will make this an even more vibrant addition to your desk. It measures over 32 inches wide and 12 inches deep, leaving plenty of space for all of your peripherals. There are 15 different lighting modes, ensuring it’s never difficult to shake up the look of your desk.

Truth be told, it’s difficult to beat the value above when checking out competition solutions at Amazon. For instance, you’ll need to spend around $13 Prime shipped for KTRIO’s Large Gaming Mouse Pad, and it doesn’t wield RGB lighting. Sizing is a tad smaller as well, once again highlighting why the deal above shouldn’t be overlooked.

Speaking of RGB lighting, did you see that a 2-pack of TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Light Bulbs are down to $18? You can also cash in on a wide variety of PC gaming gear discounts from $11 at Woot. Oh, and don’t forget that Satechi’s 100W USB-C PD GaN Charger just hit $56 alongside these universal game controller wall mounts at $3 each. Finally, be sure to have a look at our hands-on review of SteelSeries’ limited-edition Ghost peripherals.

MoKo RGB Extended Gaming Mouse Pad features:

Equipped with an extra USB 2.0 port, you can connect your electronic devices, like keyboard, mouse, headphone, USB flash disk, hard disk and so on, to it. It also can read data.

This gaming mouse pad has 11 static lighting modes and 4 dynamic lighting modes. 11 static lighting modes: red, orange, yellow, green, grass green, blue, sky blue, purple, hot pink, white, pink; 4 dynamic lighting modes: flowing light (all colors), gradient light (all colors), neon light (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo), breathing light (red, yellow, green, blue, indigo, purple). Get visually stunning display of colors and effects.

