HP Chromebase AiO with rotating 22-inch screen falls to new low of $450 (Save $130)

Office Depot is currently offering the HP Chromebase AiO for $449.99 shipped. Normally fetching $580, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer amounts to $130 in savings while beating our previous mention by $50 in order to mark a new all-time low. Having just launched last month, the new HP Chromebase arrives to give Chrome OS a desktop design. The all-in-one design arrives with a 21.5-inch 1080p display that mounts to a cone-shaped and acoustic fabric-covered stand on a rotatable mount. This allows you to use the Chromebase in both horizontal and vertical orientations, though the notable features don’t end there. You’ll also find a physical privacy webcam cover which pairs with Hey Google support, dual USB-C and USB-A ports, and Wi-Fi 6. Go check out our launch coverage has some additional details and head below for more.

If you’d like to bring Chrome OS to the workstation but with a display of your choosing, going with the Acer Chromebox is a more affordable solution. While it’s not as powerful or quite as stylish in the design department, it will deliver much of the same experience otherwise at a $212 price point.

Though for something more portable, you can go grab Lenovo’s latest 14-inch Chromebook 3 while it is still on sale. Delivering up to $110 in savings, you’re looking at a new all-time low following the price cut to $169. So not only are you getting a Chrome OS experience better-suited for taking on-the-road, but also one that’s more affordable, too.

HP Chromebase AiO features:

Powered by an Intel processor, the HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop is designed to live at the heart of your home. With a unique 90-degree rotating screen, you can easily pivot between online learning with Google Classroom to watching entertainment easily. Comes with the camera privacy switch and parental controls that give you peace of mind. The unique rotating screen lets you pivot easily between online learning to watching entertainment in a flash.

