Today’s best game deals: Hades from $17.50, Nioh Collection, Super Mario Bros. U, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is offering the 2020 Game Award-winning Hades for $17.49 in digital form via the eShop. Regularly $25, this is the lowest price we can find and a great chance to add it to your Switch library. And if you prefer a physical copy with a full-color 32-page character compendium booklet for your collection, it is marked down to $30 on Amazon right now. Hades is a gorgeous hack and slash title where players step into the shoes of the Prince of the Underworld. Rogue-like features are joined by a series of interesting fully-voiced NPCs and player abilities that support “thousands of viable character builds.”Head below for more including the The Nioh Collection, Windjammers, Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo Tokyo Game Show eShop sale from $3
- Nintendo 64 and SEGA games coming to Switch Online + more
- New Nintendo Direct presentation: 40 mins of upcoming Switch titles
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Showcase 2021 – 40 mins of upcoming titles
- September PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
Today’s best game deals:
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Windjammers eShop $6 (Reg. $15)
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap $8 (Reg. $20)
- Toki eShop $2 (Reg. $15)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $46 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising all platforms $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey PSN $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Last of Us Part II $26 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Disco Elysium Final Cut PSN $32 (Reg. $40)
- STAR WARS: Squadrons PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Blockbuster Game Sale up to $25 off
- Bayonetta & Vanquish Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Space Invaders Forever eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age $11 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise $48.50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Undertale eShop $10 (Reg. $15)
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last Guardian PSN from $8 (Reg. $20)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered PSN $18 (Reg. $40)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $39 on PSN
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $42 (Reg. $60)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $42 (Reg. $50)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
