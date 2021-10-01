Blendtec blenders can even heat the soup this fall from $254, now up to 58% off at Amazon

-
AmazonHome GoodsBlendtec
58% off $254+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 58% off Blendtec blenders. You can score the Blendtec Total Classic Original Blender for $253.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $330 or so at Amazon, this is around $76 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A wonderful pro-level upgrade, this is a solid opportunity to invest in a high-quality blender that can handle just about anything you need it to. Alongside the extended 2-year warranty, it’s great for shakes, meal prep, ice cream, and crushing ice, plus you’ll find a nice self-cleaning program as well. It ships with a four-sided 75-ounce blending jar and can cause enough friction to heat the soup up this winter. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More deals and details below. 

There are ways to bring home a high-quality blender without spending Blendtec money. While it might not be quite as robust overall, the Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop Blender at $80 is a solid option. It has 1000-watts of power that can also crush ice and make short work of your dinner preparations as well. 

Head over to Amazon’s Blendtec Gold Box landing page for another offer on an even higher-end model with up to nearly $200 in savings attached. 

Then check out our home goods guide for additional deals on household essentials, cookware kitchen accessories, home office gear, and more. 

More on the Blendtec Total Classic Original Blender:

Elevate Your Blending Experience: High quality blender for smoothies, shakes, cocktail drinks, soups, crushed ice (snow cones, margaritas), juicer, ice cream maker, mixer, and self-cleaning. Our blenders are used in some of the largest smoothie shops around the world, and you can enjoy the same experience in the comfort of your own home. No tamper/plunger needed due to our patented technology which automatically pulls ingredients toward the blade, instead of spinning around in a circle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Blendtec

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller just h...
Smartphone Accessories: iWalk MagSafe Battery Pack $19 ...
SYLVANIA Gold Box light bulb deals from $3: Edison-styl...
JBL’s Clip 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker with ca...
Score a Dyson Hot+Cool Link air purifier, heater, and f...
VIVO standing desks, risers, more up to 51% off today w...
Osprey’s MacBook-ready Transporter backpack is 40...
This Amazon Basics multi-function pole mops, dusts, and...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Upgrade to a pro-grade Blendtec 5-Speed Blender at $200 off + more from $57 shipped

$200 Learn More
75% off

JOMASHOP’s Fall Event takes up to 75% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tissot, Dior, and more

+ free shipping Learn More
Reg. $40

Belkin’s 2021 MagSafe iPhone 12/13 Car Vent Mount PRO drops back down to $36.50 + more from $30

$36.50 Learn More
Reg. $180

Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller just hit the Amazon all-time low at $150

$150 Learn More
Reg. $35

Smartphone Accessories: iWalk MagSafe Battery Pack $19 (Reg. $35), more

$19 Learn More
30% off

SYLVANIA Gold Box light bulb deals from $3: Edison-style, smart, outdoor, more up to 30% off

From $3 Learn More
From $70

Woot’s latest 1-day-only sale discounts ecobee4 HomeKit thermostat to $150 + more from $70

$150 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Juicy Realm, Bridge Constructor Portal, Wenjia, more

FREE+ Learn More