Blendtec blenders can even heat the soup this fall from $254, now up to 58% off at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 58% off Blendtec blenders. You can score the Blendtec Total Classic Original Blender for $253.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $330 or so at Amazon, this is around $76 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. A wonderful pro-level upgrade, this is a solid opportunity to invest in a high-quality blender that can handle just about anything you need it to. Alongside the extended 2-year warranty, it’s great for shakes, meal prep, ice cream, and crushing ice, plus you’ll find a nice self-cleaning program as well. It ships with a four-sided 75-ounce blending jar and can cause enough friction to heat the soup up this winter. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More deals and details below.

There are ways to bring home a high-quality blender without spending Blendtec money. While it might not be quite as robust overall, the Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop Blender at $80 is a solid option. It has 1000-watts of power that can also crush ice and make short work of your dinner preparations as well.

Head over to Amazon’s Blendtec Gold Box landing page for another offer on an even higher-end model with up to nearly $200 in savings attached.

Blendtec Total Classic Original Blender:

Elevate Your Blending Experience: High quality blender for smoothies, shakes, cocktail drinks, soups, crushed ice (snow cones, margaritas), juicer, ice cream maker, mixer, and self-cleaning. Our blenders are used in some of the largest smoothie shops around the world, and you can enjoy the same experience in the comfort of your own home. No tamper/plunger needed due to our patented technology which automatically pulls ingredients toward the blade, instead of spinning around in a circle.

