Mac/PC streaming and podcast USB mics from $13.50 at Amazon: Pyle, Blue Yeti or Nano, more

Today only, Woot is offering the Pyle PDMIKT100 USB Microphone Podcast Recording Kit for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently over $85 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find and the best we have tracked in 2021. A complete microphone podcasting or recording kit in a box, you get the plug and play USB mic, an adjustable gooseneck pop filter, a USB cable, microphone stand, and an aluminum storage/travel case. A perfect option for streaming games, starting up a podcast, or doing some music recording at home, this is a solid kit from a trusted name in the space. Head below for more.

More USB mic deals:

More on the Pyle PDMIKT100 USB Microphone Kit:

The Pyle Computer and PS4 Game Console Desktop Microphone features simple USB plug-and-play operation Simply plug it to your laptop’s USB port select it as your input in your software settings and create your own audio…The pro broadcast mic starter bundle kit features a gooseneck adjustable pop filter which eliminates popping sounds for a crisp vocal pickup and high precision audio clarity Lab tested for stage and studio quality performance.