UGREEN’s collapsible laptop stand supports up to 17.3-inch notebooks at just $9.50 (Save 31%)

The official UGREEN storefront at Amazon is offering its 17.3-inch Laptop Stand for $9.65 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $14, today’s offer takes 31% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This flexible laptop stand from UGREEN is sturdy enough to support up to 17.3-inch laptops that weigh as much as 11 pounds, making it a solid choice for any modern MacBook, Chromebook, and even a large number of gaming notebooks. It can be propped up by as much as 5.5 inches, bringing the top of your screen much closer to eye level. Adopting this positioning can result in proper alignment of your spine and neck, leading to less strain and more comfort overall. When folded flat and not in use, it will span just 10.6 by 2.2 by 1.1 inches.

When shopping for a laptop stand of this caliber, it’s hard to beat the price above. That being said, this Nulaxy offering is on sale and comes close at $10 Prime shipped. It won’t fold as small as the lead deal, but it features a sturdy aluminum build that can support up to 22 pounds of weight.

While you're at it, be sure to also have a look at today's roundup of Mac and PC microphones from $13.50.

UGREEN 17.3-inch Laptop Stand features:

Wide Compatibility: The laptop riser fits all laptops and tablets from 8 to 17.3 inches, such as Macbook pro air, iPad Pro mini, Dell, HP, Lenovo, ThinkPad, Surface, Chromebook, Microsoft Surface etc. As long as your device meets the size requirements, then this portable laptop stand will work for you.

Stable and Durable: This desk laptop stand is made of aluminum body and triangle construction, which is sturdy enough to hold up 11 lbs weight on top. It can effectively ensure the stability of the laptop bracket and prolong its service life. The silicone pads on the holder ensure your laptop is more stable on the foldable stand, preventing it from slipping and scratches.

