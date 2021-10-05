Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on sale from $215 with new BioActive sensor, more (Reg. $250+)

Today only, Woot offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm GPS for $239.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an additional $6 otherwise. Typically selling for $280, you’re looking at $40 in savings in order to mark the best price yet and one of the first overall discounts on the wearable. The 40mm model is also discounted to $214.99, down from $250.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of wearable from the brand complete with a refreshed design and some new fitness tracking chops in tow. Centered around Wear OS, you’re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hour battery life. There’s also a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a new Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing, but then be sure to head below for more.

If you’re thinking about picking up Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 alongside the featured wearable, there’s another offer worth considering to lock-in some additional savings. Right now you can save $50 when picking up the new ANC earbuds alongside the smartwatch, delivering a slightly better value for bundling the two recent releases. Get all of the details in our ongoing coverage right here.

Or alternatively, you can just go pick up Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro while an Amazon all-time low has marked them down to $148. That’s alongside all of the other ongoing headphone discounts that are currently up for the taking, like the new Beats Studio Buds at $125.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.

