Marshall refreshes popular Major IV headphones with new brown vinyl colorway

After first being released nearly a year ago, Marshall’s popular Major IV headphones are being refreshed. Now arriving decked out in a brown style that mixes up the same retro stylings found on the original model, there are still all of the original features that made us recommend them in the first place. Launching at the end of the month, you’ll want to head below for all of the details ahead of time.

Marshall covers its new Major IV headphones in a brown vinyl

Major IV arrived last November as one of the more premium offerings in the Marshall audio lineup. After the brand debuted a fresh pair of true wireless earbuds last month, Marshall is now returning to the mainstays in its stable with a new colorway. This won’t be the first time that Marshall has taken a similar approach, as we recently saw the launch of several new colorways for the Emberton speaker earlier this fall.

Opting not to mess with the function from the original model, the latest Marshall Major IV adjusts the form with a new colorway. Still rocking the old-school vinyl covering with metal accenting, there’s now a brown design that’s a bit more classy than the model we first saw.

As for the features, Marshall isn’t adjusting much other than the style this time around. There’s still the same, quite phenomenal, 80-hour battery that arrived with the original black model last year. Not to mention inclusions like wireless charging which had been new introductions on the Major IV, that remain even with its different coat of paint. We previously took a hands-on look at the overall experience, which you can dive into for all of the details on what you can expect this time around. Well, colorway aside.

Pricing also remains unchanged on the Marshall Major IV, as both the brown and black pairs of headphones enter at $149.99. The new style will be officially launching at the end of October, joining its original counterpart before the month’s end.





As exciting as entirely new releases from Marshall tend to be, getting a new colorway on one of the brand’s more popular releases is still quite noteworthy in my book. The Major IV was already an easy recommendation the first time around and now arrives with some new looks to entice even more shoppers to make the cans their everyday drivers.

