Sora from Kingdom Hearts joins the battle as final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter + more

The final Super Smash Bros. fighter is being unveiled today! The scheduled Mr. Sakurai presents showcase ran today as planned with new details on the round 11 Mii Fighter Costumes, a new stage, and the final fighter to enter the fray: Sora from Kingdom Hearts. Head below for a closer look at everything.

Let’s start off with the Extra Mii Fighter Costumes coming for Round 11. These options are coming on October 18 at $0.75 each:

Octoling (Wig)

Judd (hat)

DOOM Slayer (Gunner)

Sora joins the battle!

The iconic Keyblade wielder arrives to the battlefield. Sora from #KingdomHearts will be the final Super #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter! Look forward to the release of Sora in Challenger Pack 11 on 10/18.

Nintendo has decided to tap the long-running Square Enix x Disney franchise, Kingdom Hearts for its final Super Smash Bros. fighter and stage. Sora, the game’s main protagonist, and his key blade will soon be available in Nintendo’s mascot fighter. Sora was the requested fighter when in a poll when Super Smash Bros. ultimate initially released, and he has finally arrived.

Alongside Japanese and English voices available at launch, Sora excels at airborne and midair combat and his biggest weakness is his weight. There will also be multiple costume options/color variations from various Kingdom Heats releases over the years along with five spirits.

Normal Moves include a neutral attack, side tilt attack, neutral air attack, and forward air attack. There’s three hit combos with canceling in tact here, directly affecting whether or not the opponent gets launched back or in the air. Sora also has a series of elemental special moves: Firaga, Blizaga, and Thundaga.

You can see everything in action with an explainer from Mr. Sakurai in the video below:

